Arizona is home to 3 of the top 10 dude ranches in the country

In a recent ranking by USA Today’s 10Best, which showcased the top dude ranches across the nation, Arizona took center stage with three outstanding entries among the top-10. If you’re not even sure what dude ranches are (and are wondering if it has anything to do with the titular character in “The Big Lebowski”), let us enlighten you.

Dude ranches are essentially summer camp for grown-ups, blending the rugged charm of the Old West with modern luxuries. Picture yourself galloping through stunning desert vistas by day and kicking back with gourmet grub, hot tubs, and plush accommodations by night.

The esteemed USA Today ranking highlights the exceptional experiences offered by such spots around the country, and White Stallion Ranch, Rancho de Los Caballeros, and Rancho de la Osa all made the list. These three dude ranches in Arizona promise unforgettable getaways.

Here’s some more information about each one.

White Stallion Ranch

Rating: No. 2 in the US

Nestled amidst the captivating Sonoran Desert landscapes just outside Tucson, Arizona, White Stallion Ranch stands as a beacon of Western hospitality and adventure. This renowned dude ranch offers a ton of activities tailored to suit every guest’s whim, from thrilling horseback rides through desert trails to serene nature walks and guided hiking excursions.

At this dude ranch, guests can immerse themselves in authentic cowboy culture with activities such as team cattle penning and rodeo events, or simply unwind by the sparkling outdoor pool or in the soothing hot tub. With spacious accommodations ranging from cozy rooms to private casitas, guests can relax in comfort after a day of excitement.

Amenities abound at White Stallion Ranch, including hearty Western-style meals served in the inviting dining room, where guests can savor delicious cuisine crafted from locally sourced ingredients. For those seeking a truly immersive experience, the ranch offers themed weeks throughout the year, ranging from photography workshops to culinary adventures, ensuring there’s always something new to discover.

Rancho de Los Caballeros

Ranking: No. 7 in the US

Located in the picturesque town of Wickenburg, Arizona, Rancho de Los Caballeros stands as a premier destination for those seeking an authentic Western getaway. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sonoran Desert and the Bradshaw Mountains, this esteemed dude ranch offers a wide array of activities to suit every guest’s interests and preferences. From guided horseback rides through rugged desert terrain to challenging rounds of golf on the championship course, there’s no shortage of adventure to be found.

Guests can unwind in spacious casitas or haciendas, each offering comfortable accommodations and breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. The ranch’s extensive list of amenities includes a luxurious spa, a sparkling swimming pool, and a fitness center, ensuring that guests can relax and rejuvenate in style.

Another draw to Rancho de Los Caballeros is the award-winning cuisine, where delicious Southwestern cuisine is crafted from the freshest locally sourced ingredients. Whether enjoying a leisurely meal in the elegant dining room or dining al fresco under the starlit sky, guests are treated to an unforgettable culinary experience.

Rancho de la Osa

Ranking: No. 9 in the US

Nestled near the border of Arizona and Mexico, Rancho de la Osa offers a unique and unforgettable retreat in the heart of the Sonoran Desert. This historic dude ranch, located in Sasabe, Arizona, boasts a rich heritage dating back to the 17th century, making it one of the oldest continuously operated guest ranches in the United States.

Rancho de la Osa offers a wealth of outdoor activities for guests to enjoy, including horseback riding, hiking, and birdwatching. Guided excursions into the nearby Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge provide opportunities to observe native wildlife in their natural habitat, while leisurely strolls through the ranch’s botanical gardens offer moments of serenity and reflection.

Accommodations at Rancho de la Osa range from cozy adobe cottages to spacious haciendas, each offering a blend of rustic charm and modern comforts. Guests can relax on private patios, take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool, or unwind with a massage at the onsite spa. The ranch’s dining experiences are equally delightful, with farm-to-table cuisine highlighting the flavors of the Southwest and Mexico.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The Copper Courier staff.