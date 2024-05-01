VIDEO: Meet William Claude Jones, one of the men who helped pass Arizona’s 1864 abortion ban

May 1, 2024
@coppercourier Meet William Claude Jones, one of the men who helped pass Arizona's 1864 abortion ban. Source: Washington Post #ReproRights #azleg #azpol #everythingarizona #arizona #aznews #arizonanews #azpolitics #contraception #birthcontrol #womenshealth #womensrights #womensupportingwomen #reproductive #reproductiverights #reproductivejustice #reproductivefreedom #reproductiverightsarehumanrights #reproductivejusticeforall ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
