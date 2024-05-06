Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Phoenix and Flagstaff will use new electric buses

By Copper Courier Staff

May 6, 2024
@coppercourier School districts aren't the only places getting electric buses. Did you know Phoenix and Flagstaff have also rolled out electric buses into their fleets? Both cities used federal grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to add electric buses to public transportation. Have you been on an electric bus yet? What did you think? #arizona #az #cleanenergy #electricvehicles #evs #publictransit #publictransportation #phoenix #flagstaff #arizonanews #aznews #electric #electriccar ♬ original sound – Copper Courier

