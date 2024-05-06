VIDEO: Phoenix and Flagstaff will use new electric buses

May 6, 2024
@coppercourier School districts aren't the only places getting electric buses. Did you know Phoenix and Flagstaff have also rolled out electric buses into their fleets? Both cities used federal grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to add electric buses to public transportation. Have you been on an electric bus yet? What did you think? #arizona #az #cleanenergy #electricvehicles #evs #publictransit #publictransportation #phoenix #flagstaff #arizonanews #aznews #electric #electriccar ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
Politics
VIDEO: Gov. Hobbs signs bill repealing Arizona’s 1864 abortion ban
@coppercourier Today Democratic @govhobbs signed a bill repealing Arizona's 1864 abortion ban. This doesn't mean the ban is gone now,...
New Biden rules deliver automatic cash refunds for canceled flights, ban surprise fees
In the aftermath of a canceled or delayed flight, there’s nothing less appealing than spending hours on the phone waiting to speak with an airline...
Local News
Places with pride: 10 LGBTQIA+ hotspots across Arizona
Arizona’s queer sphere is bigger than many non-Arizonians believe, and it spans the entire state. Of course, Phoenix has many gay bars and a...
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with these staff-recommended must-read books
We asked our colleagues across Courier Newsroom to share recommendations for books by AAPI authors. Here’s what they said. Reading has been my...