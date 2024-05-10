WFH, Don’t Paint, & More: Maricopa County’s new air pollution strategy

Maricopa County launches “Help Keep Ozone Away, Commit to One Day!” campaign.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department (MCAQD) recently initiated an environmental campaign, “Help Keep Ozone Away, Commit to One Day!”, as part of Air Quality Awareness Week. Through this campaign, the department encourages Maricopa County residents to take measures to reduce air pollution at least once a week to mitigate the harmful effects of ground-level ozone on air quality and public health.

The geographical and meteorological conditions of Maricopa County yield prolonged exposure to sunlight, facilitating the creation of ground-level ozone. This pollutant, formed by the reaction of chemicals released by cars, trucks, and industrial facilities under the influence of sunlight, can negatively impact human and pet health, particularly for those with existing respiratory ailments like asthma and bronchitis.

The “Help Keep Ozone Away, Commit to One Day!” campaign aims to educate the community and offer incentive programs to encourage environmentally friendly behavior. Among these incentives is the MCAQD’s Mowing Down Pollution Program, which allows residents to trade in their operational gas-powered lawn equipment for vouchers to purchase electric or battery-operated devices. This program is available at participating Home Depot locations, and serves to reduce the use of air polluting devices.

Maricopa County is also urging drivers to limit engine idling when in long lines, such as school pick-ups or drive-thrus, as vehicle emissions contribute significantly to ground-level ozone creation. MCAQD Director, Phil McNeely, expressed that by adopting new habits and reducing road vehicles just one day a week, a positive impact on air quality can be achieved. He noted that air quality in the Valley has improved over the past 30 years due to increased awareness and habits that protect air quality.

As part of the campaign, MCAQD offered several actionable tips for ozone pollution prevention including promoting remote work, carpooling, using public transport, biking or walking to work, refueling vehicles during cooler hours, using low-VOC paints, and delaying paint projects until High Pollution Advisories have passed.

For more information on the “Help Keep Ozone Away, Commit to One Day!” campaign and ways to reduce ground-level ozone pollution, click here.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The Copper Courier staff.