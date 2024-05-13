A main focus of the march at the Arizona Capitol was on the proposed abortion rights initiative that supporters are trying to get on the ballot this fall, to amend the state constitution to protect abortion. (Photo by Marnie Jordan/Cronkite News)

A measure that would amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights could be on the ballot in the 2024 election, if the Arizona Abortion Access Act receives enough signatures.

The initiative needs roughly 384,000 valid signatures to be on the ballot, and organizers said in April they had collected over 500,000.

It’s important for the campaign to keep collecting signatures because opponents to the ballot measure are expected to challenge the signatures, and signatures can be thrown out in court if they aren’t valid.

The constitutional amendment would restore abortion access in Arizona up to the point of fetal viability, which is typically 24 weeks. It would allow abortions at any point of the pregnancy if needed to protect the physical or mental health of the pregnant person, and it would prohibit any future laws that would punish anyone for aiding someone in getting an abortion.

The deadline for organizers to get signatures to the secretary of state is July 3. Want to add your name? Check out every place Arizona for Abortion Access says it has people accepting signatures:

Central Arizona

Ahwatukee Farmers Market

Where: 4700 E. Warner Road, Phoenix

When: Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ends June 28.

AZ List Phoenix Office

Where: 514 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix

When: Thursday 3 to 6 p.m., Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ends June 30.

Bottleshop 48

Where: 3318 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe

When: Every day noon to 8 p.m. Ends June 30.

Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center

Where: 5600 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale

When: Sundays 8 to 11 a.m. Ends June 30.

GK’s Vapor Pub

Where:13048 W. Rancho Santa Fe Blvd., Avondale

When: Every day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ends May 31.

Goodyear Recreational Center

Where: 420 Estrella Parkway, Goodyear

When: Sundays 11 to 11:30 a.m. Ends June 30.

Healthcare Rising

Where: 7776 S. Pointe Parkway, Phoenix

When: Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Ends June 26.

North Phoenix Office

Where: 1524 W. Bell Road, Phoenix

When: Monday and Tuesday 1 to 3 p.m. Friday 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday 2 to 4 p.m. Ends June 29.

Rudy’s Cuts & Color

Where: 544 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix

When: Sunday and Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ends June 28.

Self-Centered Detox & Rejuvenation Spa

Where: 1840 E. Warner Road, Tempe

When: Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ends June 29.

Stash House Nails

Where: 517 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix

When: Every day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ends June 26.

The Coronado PHX

Where: 2245 N. 12th St., Phoenix

When: Friday 10 a.m. to noon. Ends June 28.

Northern Arizona

AZ List Flagstaff Office

Where: 201 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff

When: Mondays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ends June 30.

Kingman Office

Where: 212b N. Fifth St., Kingman

When: Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ends June 30.

Red Rocks Office

Where: 105 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona

When: Thursday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ends June 29.

Stitchin’ on the Korner

Where: 309 W. Second St., Winslow

When: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Ends June 22.

Yavapai Office

Where: 101 W. Goodwin St., Prescott

When: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ends June 2.8

Southern Arizona

Arizona for Abortion Access

Where: 1965 Mendez St., San Luis

When: Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. Ends June 28.

AZ List Tucson Office

Where: 2720 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson

When: Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday 3 to 6 p.m. Ends June 30.

Bella Boutique

Where: 267 South Avendia del Covento, Tucson

When: Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday noon to 6 p.m. Ends June 30.

Himmel Park Library

Where: 1821 N. Deer Crossing Road, Tucson

When: Sunday 4 to 6 p.m. Ends June 30.

Jellywink Boutique

Where: 416 E. Seventh St., Tucson

When: Every day noon to 7 p.m. Ends June 30.

Kirk-Bear Canyon Library

Where: 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

When: Tuesday 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Ends June 25.

Midtown Tucson

Where: 421 W. Ina Road, Tucson

When: Monday 9 to 10 a.m. Ends June 24.

Midtown Vegan Deli

Where: 5071 E. Fifth St., Tucson

When: Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ends June 30.

Oro Valley Library

Where: 1305 W. Naranja Drive, Tucson

When: Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ends June 29.

Screwbean Brewing

Where: 103 N. Park Ave., Tucson

When: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ends June 30.

Udall Park

Where: 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

When: Friday 8 a.m. to noon. Ends June 28.

Wooden Tooth Records

Where: 426 E. Seventh St., Tucson

When: Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m. Friday noon to 8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ends June 30.