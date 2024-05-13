A measure that would amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights could be on the ballot in the 2024 election, if the Arizona Abortion Access Act receives enough signatures.
The initiative needs roughly 384,000 valid signatures to be on the ballot, and organizers said in April they had collected over 500,000.
It’s important for the campaign to keep collecting signatures because opponents to the ballot measure are expected to challenge the signatures, and signatures can be thrown out in court if they aren’t valid.
RELATED: This Tempe woman is fighting to get abortion on the ballot this year
The constitutional amendment would restore abortion access in Arizona up to the point of fetal viability, which is typically 24 weeks. It would allow abortions at any point of the pregnancy if needed to protect the physical or mental health of the pregnant person, and it would prohibit any future laws that would punish anyone for aiding someone in getting an abortion.
The deadline for organizers to get signatures to the secretary of state is July 3. Want to add your name? Check out every place Arizona for Abortion Access says it has people accepting signatures:
Central Arizona
Ahwatukee Farmers Market
- Where: 4700 E. Warner Road, Phoenix
- When: Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ends June 28.
AZ List Phoenix Office
- Where: 514 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix
- When: Thursday 3 to 6 p.m., Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ends June 30.
Bottleshop 48
- Where: 3318 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe
- When: Every day noon to 8 p.m. Ends June 30.
Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center
- Where: 5600 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale
- When: Sundays 8 to 11 a.m. Ends June 30.
GK’s Vapor Pub
- Where:13048 W. Rancho Santa Fe Blvd., Avondale
- When: Every day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ends May 31.
Goodyear Recreational Center
- Where: 420 Estrella Parkway, Goodyear
- When: Sundays 11 to 11:30 a.m. Ends June 30.
Healthcare Rising
- Where: 7776 S. Pointe Parkway, Phoenix
- When: Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Ends June 26.
North Phoenix Office
- Where: 1524 W. Bell Road, Phoenix
- When: Monday and Tuesday 1 to 3 p.m. Friday 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday 2 to 4 p.m. Ends June 29.
Rudy’s Cuts & Color
- Where: 544 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix
- When: Sunday and Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ends June 28.
Self-Centered Detox & Rejuvenation Spa
- Where: 1840 E. Warner Road, Tempe
- When: Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ends June 29.
Stash House Nails
- Where: 517 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix
- When: Every day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ends June 26.
The Coronado PHX
- Where: 2245 N. 12th St., Phoenix
- When: Friday 10 a.m. to noon. Ends June 28.
Northern Arizona
AZ List Flagstaff Office
- Where: 201 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff
- When: Mondays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ends June 30.
Kingman Office
- Where: 212b N. Fifth St., Kingman
- When: Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ends June 30.
Red Rocks Office
- Where: 105 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona
- When: Thursday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ends June 29.
Stitchin’ on the Korner
- Where: 309 W. Second St., Winslow
- When: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Ends June 22.
Yavapai Office
- Where: 101 W. Goodwin St., Prescott
- When: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ends June 2.8
Southern Arizona
Arizona for Abortion Access
- Where: 1965 Mendez St., San Luis
- When: Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. Ends June 28.
AZ List Tucson Office
- Where: 2720 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson
- When: Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday 3 to 6 p.m. Ends June 30.
Bella Boutique
- Where: 267 South Avendia del Covento, Tucson
- When: Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday noon to 6 p.m. Ends June 30.
Himmel Park Library
- Where: 1821 N. Deer Crossing Road, Tucson
- When: Sunday 4 to 6 p.m. Ends June 30.
Jellywink Boutique
- Where: 416 E. Seventh St., Tucson
- When: Every day noon to 7 p.m. Ends June 30.
Kirk-Bear Canyon Library
- Where: 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
- When: Tuesday 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Ends June 25.
Midtown Tucson
- Where: 421 W. Ina Road, Tucson
- When: Monday 9 to 10 a.m. Ends June 24.
Midtown Vegan Deli
- Where: 5071 E. Fifth St., Tucson
- When: Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ends June 30.
Oro Valley Library
- Where: 1305 W. Naranja Drive, Tucson
- When: Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ends June 29.
Screwbean Brewing
- Where: 103 N. Park Ave., Tucson
- When: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ends June 30.
Udall Park
- Where: 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
- When: Friday 8 a.m. to noon. Ends June 28.
Wooden Tooth Records
- Where: 426 E. Seventh St., Tucson
- When: Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m. Friday noon to 8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ends June 30.
Politics
The super rich and big corporations to face more scrutiny from Biden’s IRS
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced its plans this month to significantly increase the audit rates of both large corporations and wealthy...
Oro Valley resident’s contempt of Congress conviction upheld by appeals court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld the criminal conviction of Donald Trump’s longtime ally, Steve Bannon, for defying a subpoena from...
Local News
Trump vows to reverse climate policies if Big Oil execs give him $1 billion
Former President Donald Trump asked oil industry executives to donate $1 billion to his reelection campaign last month at a dinner meeting at his...
VIDEO: Jill Biden gives commencement speech at Mesa Community College
@coppercourier On Saturday, Jill Biden told Arizona community college graduates to tune out the people who like to say to them what they can't...