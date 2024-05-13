VIDEO: Jill Biden gives commencement speech at Mesa Community College

May 13, 2024
@coppercourier On Saturday, Jill Biden told Arizona community college graduates to tune out the people who like to say to them what they can't do. The first lady shared with graduates of Mesa Community College how her high school guidance counselor told her she wasn't college material and shouldn't waste her time going. She didn't listen and got her college degree. Then she got three more, including two master's degrees and, at age 55, a doctorate in educational leadership. She went to school at night while raising three children and working full-time. The first lady has been a teacher for more than 30 years and has taught English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009. She encouraged the graduates to “drown out” the voices that say “can't” and to remember the challenges they overcame to get to wear a cap and gown on Saturday. “You’ve met life’s challenges before. And you know that on the other side of ‘can’t’ lies the beauty and joy and surprise of life, the adventure that changes us for the better,” she said. “And you are ready for it.” 📸 : Associated Press . . . . #jillbiden #jillbidenfirstlady #mesa #mesaaz #mesacommunity #mesacommunitycollege #mesacommunitycollegeartdepartment #mesaarizonacommunity #comencementspeech #comencement #college #collegegrad #collegegraduate #collegegraduation2024 #graduation2024 #collegegraduation2024👩🎓 ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
CATEGORIES: POLITICS VIDEO
Politics
The super rich and big corporations to face more scrutiny from Biden’s IRS
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced its plans this month to significantly increase the audit rates of both large corporations and wealthy...
Oro Valley resident’s contempt of Congress conviction upheld by appeals court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld the criminal conviction of Donald Trump’s longtime ally, Steve Bannon, for defying a subpoena from...
Local News
The 3 best brunch places in Tucson, according to readers
Brunch is a beloved tradition for many, and finding the perfect spot to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends and family is essential. Today, we're...
Trump vows to reverse climate policies if Big Oil execs give him $1 billion
Former President Donald Trump asked oil industry executives to donate $1 billion to his reelection campaign last month at a dinner meeting at his...