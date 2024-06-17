AZ takes action to make vaccines for children more accessible

A new program aims to increase the number of vaccine providers for Arizona children.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has unveiled plans to boost the number of healthcare providers participating in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

The initiative, which provides vaccinations for children who may not get vaccinated due to financial barriers otherwise, has seen a decline in participants in recent years. The new strategies have been developed in response to feedback and assessments pointing to regulatory challenges in implementing the program.

Arizona’s Vaccines for Children Program

For the past three decades, the VFC program has been providing life-saving vaccines for children in Arizona. The program is a partnership between private healthcare providers, community health centers, tribal communities, and local public health agencies that provide vaccinations for children in their local communities. The ADHS offers the program statewide, with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In recent years, however, the program has witnessed a drop in the number of healthcare providers participating. To address this, ADHS engaged with these providers to identify areas for improvement. This led to the formation of a working group in January, comprising providers and partners, who held special sessions to identify solutions aimed at making the program less of a burden for providers and more accessible for families across the state.

The Revised Guide

Based on the insights gathered from the working group, the ADHS Bureau of Immunization Services is set to release an updated Arizona VFC Program Operations Guide. The revised guide includes policy changes such as the elimination of penalties for unused vaccine doses, reduced operational hours for providers, clearer instructions for operating mobile clinics, and modification of temperature reading requirements, among others.

ADHS is also introducing an improved onboarding process for new vaccine providers and will continue engaging in discussions with stakeholders to identify areas of improvement. The department plans to develop an outreach plan to encourage more healthcare providers to participate in the VFC program.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The Copper Courier staff.

