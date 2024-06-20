Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Why Project 2025 is dangerous for Arizona

By Camaron Stevenson

June 20, 2024
@coppercourier A local push to defund affordable housing initiatives could see a second life in the form of Project 2025, which would: ❌ Defund any housing incentives related to climate change ❌ Remove fair housing protections and relegalize housing discrimination ❌ Penalize roommates and nonmarried couples for living together ❌ Open up first-time homebuyer loans to people who already own homes ❌ Raise insurance rates for people who can’t pay off their mortgage quickly enough #azpol #azleg #everythingarizona #project2025 #everythingarizona #az #arizonapolitics #arizona #arizonacheck #housing #housingmarket #arizonahousing #arizonahousingmarket ♬ original sound – Copper Courier

Author

  • Camaron Stevenson

    Camaron is the Founding Editor and Chief Political Correspondent for The Copper Courier, and has worked as a journalist in Phoenix for over a decade. He also teaches multimedia journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

