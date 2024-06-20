VIDEO: Why Project 2025 is dangerous for Arizona

June 20, 2024
@coppercourier A local push to defund affordable housing initiatives could see a second life in the form of Project 2025, which would: ❌ Defund any housing incentives related to climate change ❌ Remove fair housing protections and relegalize housing discrimination ❌ Penalize roommates and nonmarried couples for living together ❌ Open up first-time homebuyer loans to people who already own homes ❌ Raise insurance rates for people who can’t pay off their mortgage quickly enough #azpol #azleg #everythingarizona #project2025 #everythingarizona #az #arizonapolitics #arizona #arizonacheck #housing #housingmarket #arizonahousing #arizonahousingmarket ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
Politics
BREAKING: AG Kris Mayes sues rental corporations for conspiratorial price-fixing
It looks like, legally speaking, rent really may be “too damn high.” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday a lawsuit against nine...
Op-ed: Trump’s journey from hosting The Apprentice to being the biggest loser
Leading up to the 2016 election, Donald Trump crafted an image of himself as a successful businessman and a winner. But in reality, Trump has a long...
Local News
This Tucson woman doesn’t trust the AZ GOP to protect access to contraceptives
“I have no faith that [Republicans] even understand why women use birth control beyond pregnancy prevention.” -Delaney Heileman A Tucson...
Celebrate Pride Month with these must-read books
We asked our colleagues across Courier Newsroom to share recommendations for books by LGBTQ+ authors. Here’s what they said. Reading allows us to...