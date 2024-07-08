VIDEO: If you haven’t heard about Project 2025, stop what you’re doing and watch this

If you haven’t heard about Project 2025, stop what you’re doing and watch this. Project 2025 is a plan for Trump’s second term that would transform America into a far-right Christian-nationalist militarized state.
Project 2025 is a far-right Christian-nationalist agenda. By page five, they’re already proclaiming: “Pornography should be outlawed. The people who produce and distribute it should be imprisoned. Educators and public librarians who purvey it should be classed as registered sex offenders.”
This would be alarming enough if they were talking about actual pornography. But their definition spans anything that acknowledges the existence of LGBTQ people. They claim on page 451 that “families comprised of a married mother, father and their children are the foundation of a well-ordered nation and healthy society”, thereby designating queer people, single parents, unmarried co-parents and people who get abortions as inherently inferior and a threat to the state. On page 584, they call for the Department of Labor to explicitly give companies permission to discriminate against LGBTQ Americans. On page 450, they also declare that life begins at conception and abortion is “not healthcare”. Accordingly, the FDA would ban abortion medications, as detailed on page 458. The administration would also seek to strip abortion services and contraception from health plans.
Project 2025 also breathes new air into a push to defund affordable housing initiatives:
But wait, there’s more:
