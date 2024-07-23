How to enjoy a free night at Maricopa County parks this fall

Maricopa County’s BOGO camping deal is back. Here’s how to take advantage of it this fall.

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department has announced the return of its popular Buy One, Get One (BOGO) camping promotion, starting Sept. 18. This offer allows campers to receive a free night’s stay for each paid night at participating parks. The promotion aims to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore Maricopa County’s outdoor recreational areas during the fall season.

According to Chairman Jack Sellers, who represents District 1 on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the county’s regional parks offer various activities such as boating, fishing, horseback riding, mountain biking, and camping. RJ Cardin, director of Maricopa County Parks and Recreation, stated that the promotion would be available for booking through the department’s online reservation system. Campers can take advantage of the BOGO offer at four specific regional parks until Oct. 31.

The participating parks include Cave Creek Regional Park, McDowell Mountain Regional Park, Usery Mountain Regional Park, and White Tank Mountain Regional Park. These parks offer a variety of developed campsites suitable for both tent and RV camping.

Visitors must adhere to specific terms to benefit from the promotion, including booking online and using promotional codes “1 Night Free” for stays of one to seven days or “2 Nights Free” for stays of eight to 14 days. The offer does not apply to primitive camping, group campground reservations, or unit fees. The promotion excludes certain parks, such as Adobe Dam Regional Park and Estrella Mountain Regional Park, among others.

For more information or to book a stay, visitors can contact the parks at 602-506-2930 or visit the online reservation system at maricopacountyparks.org. Additional details about Maricopa County’s regional parks can be found at maricopa.gov/parks.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The Copper Courier staff.

