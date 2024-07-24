Arizona News You Can Use

Increased rabies risk in Northern Arizona: What you need to know

By Good Info News Wire Team

July 24, 2024

This summer has seen an increased risk of rabies in Northern Arizona, particularly Navajo County. Here’s what to know and how to stay safe.

The Navajo County Public Health Services District has issued an important alert regarding an increase in rabies cases in northern Arizona.

In a press release, Rhonda Krouse, code enforcement division manager, emphasized the heightened risk, especially among gray foxes. Residents and visitors are urged to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their pets from this potentially deadly disease.

The summer months bring an increased risk of rabies, a virus that can be transmitted to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. In 2023, Navajo County reported one domestic dog and one fox testing positive for rabies. However, in 2024, this number surged to nine foxes testing positive, underscoring the growing concern.

This uptick in rabies cases has prompted officials to stress the importance of education and awareness about the virus. There is also an increased risk of transmission to domestic animals and humans, leading to significant health risks. Residents are advised to seek immediate medical care if they suspect exposure to rabies.

Preventive measures include ensuring pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date and avoiding contact with wild or stray animals. Vaccinated pets can act as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans, potentially reducing the risk of exposure. If a pet encounters a high-risk wild animal, such as a fox or bat, contacting a veterinarian immediately is crucial.

The rise in rabies cases poses a threat not only to public health but also to the local wildlife population, particularly the gray foxes. Increased rabies cases can lead to changes in human-animal interactions and potentially disrupt the ecosystem. Public health and wildlife agencies are working to address this issue to safeguard both residents and visitors.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant outdoors and report any aggressive or erratic animal behavior to animal control or the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The Copper Courier staff.

 

