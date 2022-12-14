arizona
(Shutterstock Photo)
This yard in Mesa was converted to desert landscaping under the city’s Grass-to-Xeriscape incentive program. Photo taken Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo by Samantha Chow/Cronkite News)
Kendahl Lock of Phoenix posing with toys she purchased for her 2022 Toys for Tots Drive (Photo courtesy of Kendahl Lock)
December 14, 2022 8:29 am MST

Arizona Quiz: Can You Tell Which of These Arizona Town Names Are Real?

Let's be honest: Arizona has some strange town names. Let's see how well you know them.

Carlos Abreu December 15, 2022 12:56 am MST
Arizona Quiz: How Much Arizona History Do You Really Know?

Arizona has a rich history. Let's find out how much of it you know with our quiz.

Carlos Abreu December 15, 2022 12:47 am MST
Family Aparna Shrivastava, right, takes a photo with her partner Shelby Teeter after President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Family Biden Signs Respect for Marriage Act, Providing Federal Protections for Same-Sex and Interracial Marriages

The bill’s signing comes as Democrats and LGBTQ advocates have expressed growing fear over the possibility that the landmark 2015 Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges—which legalized gay marriage nationwide—could be overturned following the Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Isabel Soisson Isabel Soisson December 14, 2022 9:47 am MST
Food fry bread
Food 7 Must-Try Arizona Restaurants With Native American Cuisine

Arizona is home to many Native American tribes—22 of which are federally recognized—each with their own unique, delicious cuisine.

Teresa K. Traverse Teresa K. Traverse December 14, 2022 9:12 am MST
Immigration border wall shipping containers
Immigration Ducey Continues To Build His $100 Million Shipping Container ‘Border,’ Leaving an Expensive Mess for Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs

Federal agencies have told Arizona the construction on US land is unlawful, and environmental groups say the containers could imperil natural water systems and endanger species.

Associated Press Associated Press December 14, 2022 8:34 am MST
Economy House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for final votes as the House wraps up its work for the week, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. McCarthy is seeking enough GOP backing to become Democrat Nancy Pelosi's successor when Republicans take control of the House in the new Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Economy House Republicans’ Agenda Focuses on Social Security Cuts and Sham Investigations—Not Working Families

Between Republicans’ economic agenda, spurious investigations, and threatened impeachments, the House is looking at a busy but unproductive year.

Isabel Soisson Isabel Soisson December 13, 2022 11:53 am MST
Economy AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File
Economy 10 Ways the Federal Government Delivered for American Workers and Families This Year

Under Democratic control, the federal government acted to lower healthcare and prescription drug costs; fight climate change and lower energy costs; invest in gun safety and mental healthcare; and implement a generational investment in American industry, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Keya Vakil Keya Vakil December 12, 2022 9:39 am MST
Pop Culture (Tweet from @amloeb)
Pop Culture Meme Roundup: People Roast Kyrsten Sinema for Switching Parties

US Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that she switched parties, going from a Democrat to an Arizona independent. 

Jessica Swarner Jessica Swarner December 12, 2022 9:37 am MST