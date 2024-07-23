24 businesses in Arizona that employ people with IDDs

Here’s a list of 24 companies in Arizona that employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs).

Finding the right job is difficult for the average American—it seems that requirements are ever-evolving while pay seems to be the exact opposite. A job, whether or not simply for a paycheck or a gateway into a meaningful career, is an important key to financial and social independence. About 13% of Arizonans live with a disability, which only adds another layer to the challenge of finding gainful employment.



Individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDDs, often get overlooked by businesses as viable candidates for hire due to archaic and unfair stigmas. While our state is home to many laws and resources meant to protect and assist those with an IDD, options to gain independence are often very slim.

In fact, the average SSDI pay in Arizona is just shy of $1800/month—imagine trying to live independently in the Valley on that! Supplemental income is the often only way to make it in our modern world. Fortunately, more businesses are taking pride in inclusive hiring practices.



The National Organization on Disability offers free assessment tools and looks at several aspects of a company before giving it a Leading Disability Employer Seal (LDES). This annual seal can act as a trusted guide that a company is inclusive, actively hires those with disabilities, and protects rights.

We’ve compiled a list of 24 companies within Arizona that hire people with disabilities, actively seek to protect this vulnerable population, and have received the seal.

Arizona businesses that hire people with IDDs

The American Heart Association

Industry: Health

The Boeing Company

Industry: Aerospace



Centene Corporation

Industry: Insurance



Cigna Healthcare

Industry: Health



Comcast

Industry: Telecommunications



Ernst and Young LLP

Industry: Finance



Hilton Worldwide

Industry: Hospitality



Leidos

Industry: American Defense



Lockhead Martin

Industry: Aerospace



Mayo Clinic

Industry: Medical

Northrop Grumman

Industry: Technology



PRIDE Industries

Industry: Temp Agency

Please note: This is a job agency that is geared towards helping place people with disabilities into meaningful careers. While they actively hire those with disabilities, this is a good agency to reach out to if you are struggling to find meaningful work in your area. They may be able to help.



PwC

Industry: Accounting



Randstad USA

Industry: Temp Agency

Reed Smith

Industry: Law Firm

Roche Diagnostics

Industry: Healthcare

Sempra

Industry: Renewable Energy

TIAA

Industry: Finance



T-Mobile

Industry: Telecommunications



Unum Group

Industry: Insurance

VSP Vision

Industry: Vision Insurance

Grainger, Inc.

Industry: Industrial Supply



Walgreens

Industry: Pharmacy Store



Wells Fargo & Company

Industry: Banking



Closing Thoughts

This list is not exhaustive of every company in Arizona that will gladly employ someone with an IDD, but it is a start to discovering the industry that interests you.

While receiving a paycheck is often the motivating factor for work, finding an industry of interest can only add meaning and drive for a career—two factors that ought not be blocked by an IDD. If you do not know where to start, the Arizona Department of Economic Security offers many resources from rehabilitation to job fairs to various programs meant to help bridge the gap between disability and employment.

Another great way to begin securing employment is to write your resume. A well-written resume can open the door to an interview, where you can then have the chance to dazzle the employer with charm, personality, know-how, and when all else fails: kindness. Wherever you start, may you find a path that offers meaning and independence to your life.

