The hilarious diner that’s perfect for breaking up your AZ road trip

Hear about Delgadillo’s, the quirky Arizona diner along route 66 that’s the perfect place to get a bite, stretch your legs, and laugh a little.

I first encountered Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In as a much-needed break in a family road trip. Our route took us clear across the entirety of Arizona.

After hours of open skies and sparse surroundings on historic Route 66, no amount of music, reading, car games, or napping could make us forget that our legs were aching and there were many miles to go before we stopped for the night.

So, when someone noticed the road sign for Seligman, five miles ahead, and said “Oh, I’ve heard there’s a good diner there, we should stop for a snack,” I was quick to agree.

Now, any experienced road trippers reading this are probably aware that, even with the best reviews in the world, an unfamiliar stop can be a hit, or a total miss. Heck, even the most diligent Googling can’t always save you from a long detour only to discover that the place you were looking forward to is closed that day. So my expectations were not high — that is, until I saw the giant ice cream cones on the Drive-In’s roof.

Delgadillo’s is hard to miss, as perhaps the most distinctive, and certainly the most colorful, building in Seligman. In addition to the ice cream cones, there’s the neon sign announcing “BURGERS”; the paintings of hot dogs, sundaes, and other treats along the edge of the building; and the metallic streamers on the roof, waving happily in the breeze.

Everything about the Snow Cap Drive-In tells any weary traveler that they’ve reached something worth stopping for.

So, of course, we stopped. True to the “Drive-In” name, at Delgadillos, you order at the window and enjoy your food in your car or at one of the picnic tables lined up out front. But ordering is its own adventure, especially once you get a closer look at the menu.

In addition to classic treats like hot dogs, milkshakes, and fries, you’ll also find a few more unique specialties. The famous “cheeseburger with cheese” makes you wonder about the alternatives, and the “girl cheese” sandwich seems like boys might like it, too, but the item that really raised my eyebrows was something called “dead chicken.”

The dead chicken has apparently been on the menu for over 50 years, but there was no word on whether it had replaced a presumably less popular option of “live,” or even “undead” chicken (although the latter might make a nice Halloween special).

Once you’ve made your way to the window, which is covered in license plates, foreign currency, and other souvenirs, be ready for whatever surprises the staff may have for you. At Delgadillos, the tradition of playing tricks on guests started with the founder, Juan Delgadillo, back in 1953, and his family, who runs the Drive-In to this day, has kept that playful spirit alive.

Asking for a “straw” is likely to get you a handful of hay, my request for a “small” ice cream cone had me presented with a one-inch soft-serve cone, and the exploding ketchup trick … well, my apologies to anyone who heard the yelping in surprise.

For the historically minded, you may be interested to know that Juan Delgadillo’s brother, Angel Delgadillo, still calls Seligman home today, and at the age of 96, is considered one of the first and most impressive historians of Route 66.

The rest of us are just happy that the Delgadillo legacy lives on–along with some fresh, tasty cheeseburgers (with or without cheese), creamy milkshakes, and silly-sweet practical jokes.

After a trip to the Snow Cap Drive-In, and maybe a quick stroll through the “garden” of old cars and vintage kitsch around back, you’re likely to pile back into your car. Maybe there’s fry grease on your fingers, or your teeth are still chilly from a milkshake. But your stomach is full, there’s a smile on your face, and you’re ready for wherever the road takes you next.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.