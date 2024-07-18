Skip the chain restaurants and find great late-night food at one of these restaurants.

Are you a night owl on the hunt for delicious late-night bites in Phoenix? Phoenix’s culinary scene comes alive after dark, offering a plethora of local eateries that cater to those craving a midnight snack. From savory to sweet, Phoenix has it all when it comes to late-night food options. Join us as we uncover the best spots to satisfy your late-night cravings in the Valley of the Sun!

Welcome Diner

929 E Pierce St

Welcome Diner is a beloved Phoenix institution dating back to 1945. This retro-style eatery serves up comfort food with a Southern twist until the wee hours of the morning. Their famous fried chicken biscuit sandwich, loaded with buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar, and sausage gravy is a must-try. Pair it with a side of mac and cheese or their crispy tater tots for the ultimate late-night feast. You can catch Welcome Diner meals until midnight on weekends.

Cocina 10 at Crescent Ballroom

308 N Second Ave

Crescent Ballroom is not only a popular music venue but also a great place to grab a bite to eat late at night. Their kitchen, Cocina 10, serves up delicious Sonoran-inspired dishes until midnight on weekends. From street tacos to chimichangas, the menu is designed to please concert-goers and late-night diners alike. Enjoy your meal in the vibrant atmosphere of this downtown hotspot.

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

1 W Jefferson St

Located in the historic Luhrs Building in downtown Phoenix, the Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour is your go-to destination for innovative cocktails and bar food. Their globally inspired dishes, such as ramen and poutine, make this establishment the perfect place for late-night foodies.

Hanny’s

40 N 1st St

Situated in a mid-century department store, Hanny’s is a chic spot known for its upscale menu and late-night hours. Their thin-crust pizzas and appetizers are not to be missed. You can grab a cocktail and a late-night bite until 1 a.m every day at Hanny’s.

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The Copper Courier staff.