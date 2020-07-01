Submit Your Work to The Copper Courier Poetry Contest!

It’s time for The Copper Courier’s first-ever poetry contest!

We so appreciate the local artists in our community—especially the ones who have already performed at our monthly open mics 😊

We wanted to go a step further in uplifting local writers and giving our readers a platform for sharing their creativity—hence, a contest.

Use the Google form link below to submit either a written poem or video under 1 minute of you reading your poem. The deadline will be 11:59 p.m. on May 26.

The winner of the contest will be invited to be a featured reader at our next poetry open mic at Cha Cha’s Tea Lounge in downtown Phoenix on May 31.

We will also post the top three entries to our social media channels for our readers to see!

Questions? Reach out to us at [email protected].