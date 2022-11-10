Get Thanksgiving meals, sides, or desserts to-go at restaurants all over the Phoenix Metropolitan area.

Don’t want to or just don’t have time to cook up a massive Thanksgiving meal this year? No problem. These metro Phoenix restaurants are either hosting the meal or offering to-go meals and sides. All you have to do is either show up or just order and pick up the food. We’ve also included a few vegan options too. Happy Turkey Day, everyone!

1. Black Angus Steakhouse

Multiple locations in metro Phoenix

Website

Photo courtesy of Black Angus Steakhouse.

Black Angus Steakhouse is offering a dine-in and a take-out special on Thanksgiving Day.

On Nov. 24, head to Black Angus for a special Thanksgiving turkey dinner. The dinner includes a choice of soup or salad, fresh roasted turkey, home-style mashed potatoes, sage dressing, fresh broccoli with garlic butter, roasted sweet potatoes, fresh cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. The meal costs $25.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids.

Black Angus will also sell a family meal that includes everything listed above, plus molasses bread. The family meal costs $103.95 for four, $207.95 for eight, and $311.95 for 12. The family meal must be ordered and paid for online.

2. Miracle Mile Deli

4433 North 16th St., Phoenix

Website

Photo courtesy of Miracle Mile

Although Miracle Mile Deli will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, the restaurant is serving a plethora of Thanksgiving to-go options.

Customers can purchase the deli’s Thanksgiving Family Feast, which serves six to eight and costs $225. Enjoy three pounds of oven-roasted white meat turkey breast and a variety of sides like stuffing, mashed potatoes, Kaiser rolls, and homemade stuffing.

Miracle Mile is also selling individual oven-roasted turkey dinners for $19. A variety of sides and desserts can also be purchased individually.

Orders must be called in by Nov. 22 by 2 p.m. for pick up on Nov. 23. Place orders by calling 602-776-0992.

3. The Vegan Taste

Website

Vegan chef Jason Wyrick founded his meal subscription service the Vegan Taste in 2006. All of his meals are entirely vegan and made with organic, GMO-free, and ethically sourced when possible.

During the week of Nov. 21, the Vegan Taste will offer individual serving sizes of popular Thanksgiving plates like turk’y loaf with mashed potatoes and stuffing, mac and cheese and scalloped potatoes, and seasonal risotto, among others.

A six-meal package costs $89.99, excluding tax and a $5 delivery fee.

4. Green

2240 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste. 113, Tempe

Website

Vegan spot Green will be selling take-home vegan ThanksLiving meals that customers can purchase and heat up in the oven at home.

Diners can look forward to seitan turkey breast, organic cranberry stuffing with toasted walnuts, and smoked paprika organic sweet corn, among other items. Pick-up is from Green’s Tempe location on Nov. 23 and 24. Full-size pies will be for sale too. Place Thanksgiving orders online.

Adult meals cost $27.50, and kids meals cost $12.50.

5. Tracy Dempsey Originals

1325 W. University Dr., Tempe

Website

Esteemed Valley pastry chef Tracy Dempsey is making a variety of to-go options for Thanksgiving.

Customers can order a Mediterranean platter, featuring hummus, labneh dip, olives, and pita for $85 or a cheese board for $85. Also order sides like autumn grain and roasted vegetable salad as well as desserts, naturally.

Dessert options include lemon cheese pie, chocolate bourbon pecan pie, lemon chess pie, and pumpkin ooey gooey cake. She’s also offering a cake slice platter where you can try a sampler of a variety of desserts.

Pick-up is on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Orders will be taken until Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

6. Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits

11 E 7th St., Tempe

Website

Photo courtesy Tempe’s Terra

The Westin Tempe’s Terra is serving a special Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Look forward to traditional entrees with Southwest twists, as well as tasty options like pumpkin gnocchi with duck confit, root vegetable hash, and apple corn break crumble ($18), rosemary smoked ribeye with shishito peppers, baby squash, fingerling potatoes, and lingonberry demi ($48). For dessert, the restaurant is serving pumpkin cheesecake with toasted pepita praline and a mesquite gingersnap crust ($12).

7. Etta

15301 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Website

Photo courtesy of Etta

Scottsdale’s Etta is serving a special Thanksgiving menu from 1 to 7 p.m. Guests can look forward to fire-roasted focaccia, hearth-roasted turkey breast and thigh, bolognese stuffing, roasted sweet potato, and a lumache all’amatriciana pasta.

Guests also can order a 40-ounce bone-in hearth-roasted short rib for $95. The prix fixe menu costs $85 per person and $25 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations can be made online.

Etta also offers a take-and-bake option that costs $250 and will serve four to six. Order online here.

8. Maple & Ash

7135 E Camelback Rd, #130, Scottsdale

Website

Photo via Maple & Ash

From 1 to 8 p.m., Scottsdale’s Maple & Ash will serve a special Thanksgiving menu. Guests can enjoy items from Maple & Ash’s regular menu including wood-fired steaks, fire-roasted chicken, and raw seafood dishes.

The posh Scottsdale spot will also serve a special turkey plate for $78 that includes herb-roasted turkey, whipped and buttered potatoes, autumnal vegetables, turkey gravy, shaved truffles, and ricotta apple stuffing.

9. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

7575 E. Princess Dr., Scottsdale

Chefs from all four of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess restaurants will gather in the resort’s Palomino Ballroom to serve a luxurious Thanksgiving brunch.

Diners can enjoy steaks from Bourbon Steak, Mexican food from La Hacienda, Latin fare from Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar, and American fare from Ironwood American Kitchen. Reservations can be made from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adults cost $135, and children cost $59. Children 5 and under are included with their adult’s admission.

10. Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch

7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale

Website

The Hyatt Regency will be serving a holiday brunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can dig into herb-roasted turkey and prime rib beef alongside a smorgasbord of entrees like three cheese ravioli, seafood options, and breakfast options like chocolate chip pancakes and Florentine eggs Benedict.

The brunch buffet costs $125 for adults or $145 with unlimited access to a mimosa or Bloody Mary bar. The buffet costs $52 for children between 6 and 12. Children five years old and younger dine free. An automatic 18 percent gratuity will be added to all parties.

In the evening, from 6 to 9 p.m., the hotel’s Southwest Bistro will offer a prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner. The meal kicks off with a choice of squash bisque or winter greens salad. It’s followed by a traditional turkey plate and followed by a dessert option of either apple or pumpkin pie served with Chantilly cream, cinnamon, and caramel.

A vegetarian menu is also available upon request. The prix fixe dinner at Southwest Bistro costs $55 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 480-629-6231.

11. Chompie’s

Multiple locations throughout the Valley

Website

Arizona’s local deli chain is serving up a Thanksgiving feast that can be enjoyed at one of the chain’s many locations or ordered to go.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., diners can enjoy white meat turkey breast with stuffing and cranberry relish, mashed potatoes and pan gravy, homestyle string beans, candied yams, freshly baked knot rolls with butter, and a slice of apple pie or pumpkin pie.

This dinner costs $24.99 per person and $12.99 for children 10 and under, plus tax and tip. Wine, beer, and cocktails are available for an additional charge.

READ MORE: 9 Places in the Valley to Buy Great Locally Baked Pies Ahead of Thanksgiving