Here are just some ways to salute the more than 500,000 men and women from Arizona who served in the military.

On Nov. 11, 1918, an armistice, or truce, was signed between the Allied nations and Germany during World War I, known at the time as “The Great War.” It went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month and is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.” As such, Nov. 11 is set aside as a day to honor our military veterans. Veterans Day is a tribute to all who fought and continue to fight bravely for our freedom.

There are many ways to salute the more than 500,000 men and women from Arizona who served in the military. We’ve compiled some of the top events and deals that you won’t want to miss.

1. Veterans Week in Flagstaff

Now through Nov. 11

Northern Arizona University kicks off its celebration of veterans with a full week of fun activities in Flagstaff, including a ceremony to honor POW and MIA service members, a flag tribute livestream, and an Instagram take-over.

2. 20th Annual VMLC Heroes Patriotic Luncheon

Nov. 10, registration begins at 10:45 a.m.; lunch is at 12 p.m.

Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E Missouri Ave., Phoenix

This event by the Veterans Medical Leadership Council gives the community an opportunity to honor veterans and military service members.

This year’s theme is “Proud to be an American”; the keynote speaker is Major General Patrick Henry Brady, Army (Ret.) and David McIntyre Jr, president and CEO of TriWest Healthcare Alliance, is the Honorary Luncheon Chairman.

Six veterans and civilians will receive special recognition for their selflessness and devotion to our country.

3. Gilbert’s Veterans Day Ceremony and Car Show

Nov. 10, 4 p.m.

Gilbert Regional Park Amphitheater

3005 E. Queen Creek Road

480-503-6200

Head down to the Gilbert Regional Park amphitheater for pre-ceremony fun that includes a car show, food trucks, veteran vendor booths, a display of military vehicles, and patriotic music.

The free observance commences at 5:30 p.m. and will include a military aircraft flyover, tributes by special guest speakers, and musical performances by local schools. Keynote speaker is Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Major General Patrick Brady.

4. Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Arizona’s largest Veterans Day parade brings more than 45,000 spectators to Uptown Phoenix to help build a patriotic community spirit and recognize the sacrifices of those who served for our country.

Floats, marching units, and more than 2,500 marchers will make their way southbound from Montebello and Central avenues, turning east at Camelback Road and then south on 7th Street, before ending at Indian School Road.

This year’s theme is “Liberty, Honor, and Sacrifice,” and seven veterans, from World War II through Operation Enduring Freedom, are the 2022 Grand Marshalls. The parade is the signature event of Honoring America’s Veterans, whose goal is to recognize veterans through community events.

5. East Valley Veterans Day Parade

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Photo courtesy of the East Valley Veterans Parade Association

This 40-year-old tradition showcases the pride the East Valley has for its veterans and, with this year’s theme of “Raise the Flag,” recognizes the important role flags play for military personnel.

More than 100 floats, marching bands, honor guards, and more are anticipated to follow the half-mile route from University Drive and Center Street to 1st Street and North Robson in Downtown Mesa. Aerial demonstrations of vintage aircraft also are part of this celebratory event. Retiring Mesa Public Works director and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Col. Bruce Crandall (ret.) will serve as the Grand Marshall.

6. Veterans Day Tribute at the Sedona Heritage Museum

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

735 Jordan Road, Sedona

928-282-7038

Family, friends, and community members are invited to show their appreciation to veterans and active military members by attending this free annual memorial program, which is held in the history fruit packing shed at the Sedona Heritage Museum.

The event’s lineup includes patriotic music, bugle performances, veteran speakers, and local dignitaries. Special guest is Jerry “Geronimo” Martin, a Marine Corps veteran and great-great-grandson of Arizona Apache leader Geronimo, who will share about his family lineage and his personal military story. Several local organizations that provide services to veterans also will be on hand to provide information and resources.

7. 11th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony in Anthem

Nov. 11, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem

623-742-6065

The second decade of educational programming at the Anthem Veterans Memorial honors and salutes veterans and their families.

Programming includes a pre-ceremony breakfast on the south lawn, live patriotic music, a pinning ceremony for Vietnam War veterans, and a flyover by F-35 jets. The Anthem Veterans Memorial is a five-pillar monument that pays tribute to the five branches of the American military.

Each year on Nov. 11, at 11:11 a.m., the sun aligns with the pillars to create shadows that form the seal of the United States.

8. Veterans Day Ceremony in Cottonwood

Nov. 11, 12 p.m.

100 Brian Mickelsen Parkway

Community members are encouraged to head down to Verde Valley Military Service Park for this special event.

Beginning at noon, local dignitaries and color guards from military organizations will replace all of the flags that are presently flying over the park. At 1 p.m., the Camp Verde Cavalry will present the new U.S. flag. This will be followed by the unveiling of the “Rosie the Riveter” monument and two POW benches, one of which honors seven WWII POWs from the Valley; the other is decided to Vietnam POW and former US Sen. John McCain.

Challenge coins and the removed flags will be available for purchase.

9. Veterans Day Tribute

Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

602-252-8840

Honor American Indian veterans and all who have served in the Armed Forces.

This special ceremony, held at the American Indian Veterans National Memorial in the museum’s courtyard, will include music, an art market, and the opening of a new exhibition, In the Service Of: American Indian Artists and Tributes, which features works created by and for American Indian veterans.

The 10th annual Veterans Day Sunset Tribute kicks off at 5 p.m., with a keynote speaker and special guests, followed by a presentation of commemorative medallions to all veterans in attendance. In addition, veterans plus one guest receive free museum admission from Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Sunday, Nov. 13.

10. Dining Discounts

Photo of Miracle Mile Deli by Joanie Simon, The Bite Shot

A variety of local eateries are offering reduced prices to veterans, active-duty military, and first responders on Veterans Day and the entire weekend. Discounts range from 10 percent to 50 percent.

At STK Steakhouse, veterans will receive 50 percent off food from Nov. 11-13, while Miracle Mile Deli, which offers 10 percent off to veterans every day, will have 20 percent off on Nov. 11. Streets of New York Pizza and Queen Creek Olive Mill also will be offering 20 percent discounts on Veterans Day; while Diego Pops, Eat Up Drive In, The Hot Chick, and The Montauk will be offering 25 percent off.

Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill has a year-round 20 percent discount for veterans and first responders. Koibito Poké is honoring veterans with $5 off in-store orders. And popular breakfast and brunch spot Morning Squeeze, which has a year-round 10 percent discount for service men and women, will donate 10 percent of all November proceeds to the Phoenix chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which supports combat wounded veterans and their family and provides mentorship to ROTC students.

Valid IDs are required for all deals. These are just a few of the many Veterans Day specials, so check with your favorite restaurant to see if they are offering any holiday deals.

