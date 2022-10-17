Whether you’re treating yourself or getting a head start on holiday shopping, there’s a local shop on this list that wants your support.

If you’re looking for a way to support a small shop and buy yourself or a loved one a special gift, you’re in luck. Metro Phoenix is home to plenty of unique boutiques that stock a variety of goods. From a clothing and accessories boutique with a desert vibe in downtown Phoenix to a store in Mesa that specializes in real and replicas of fossils, discover these six metro Phoenix boutiques where you’re sure to walk out with something you didn’t know you were looking for.

1. Bunky Boutique

1001 N. Central Avenue, Ste. 125, Phoenix

Website | Instagram

bunky boutique Image via Bunky Boutique

Since 2007, Bunky Boutique has stocked independent brands of clothing, jewelry, home goods, and beauty products. Named after owner Rachel Malloy’s grandmother, Bunky aims to focus on “unique items and desert vibes.”

There are always new, dynamic goods in-store whenever we’ve dropped by. Clothing-wise, expect to find colorful maxi dresses, chunky printed sweaters, and graphic T-shirts. Bunky also stocks body products like lotus flower soap and lemongrass shampoo/body wash. Discover funky jewelry like beaded hoop earrings and cactus earrings.

Bunky was one of the early businesses to open in downtown Phoenix and was part of Roosevelt Row’s once-budding, and now-thriving, arts scene.

Additional Bunky locations: There’s another Bunky Boutique at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and another location slated to open in Gilbert.

2. Tyrannostorus

1816 W. Baseline Road, Mesa

Website | Instagram

tyrannostorus 8 Image via Tyrannostorus

When it comes to unique goods, it would be hard to top Mesa’s Tyrannostorus. As you may have guessed from this shop’s name, this store specializes in prehistoric relics and fossils.

Tyrannostorus is like a museum and gift shop all wrapped into one. The main centerpiece of this shop is a life-size replica of a T-Rex skull that must be seen to be believed. Meanwhile, the merchandise runs the gamut: Expect to find shells, corals, teeth, jaws, bug boxes, agates, night lights, and even jewelry, among many other unique items.

Great for kids: Children can even “excavate” fossils at the store’s dig site.

3. Sami Fine Jewelry

16704 E. Ave of the Fountains, Ste. 100, Fountain Hills

Website | Instagram

This Fountain Hills jewelry shop specializes, in part, in Arizona and American gems. Find turquoise from Bisbee and Kingman, Arizona amethyst that comes from a mine in the Four Peaks, Anthill garnet that’s also from the Grand Canyon state, and peridot from Globe.

Sami Fine also caters to a variety of piece points. Some choice pieces include hummingbird pendants dangling from long necklaces, turquoise inlaid bracelets, and cactus earrings—because, of course. You can also search for pieces that cost less than $100 on its website.

Neat Experiences: A few times a year, Sami Fine Jewelry offers helicopter tours where you can even tour the aforementioned amethyst mine in the Four Peak mountains.

4. Candle Chemistry

Two locations in the Valley: One is located at the Scottsdale Quarter, and the other is at Park West—Peoria. Candle Chemistry is also opening a Gilbert location.

Website | Instagram

candle chemistry storefront Image via Candle Chemistry

For a truly one-of-a-kind gift, consider whipping up a custom candle at Candle Chemistry. At this shop, customers pick from over 100 different scents to blend in their own candles.

Find traditional scents like vanilla bean and sage alongside creative offerings like campfire and straight razor. Once you pick out your custom scents, a staff member will help you choose three to blend. After you select your candle jar, the staff member will pour soy wax into the jar. Next, you’ll pour your scents in, stir and wait for the mixture to settle. Customers also can add scents to bottles of lotion, hand soap, bath salts, hand sanitizer, and aromatic mists.

Insider tip: Candles need about two-and-a-half hours to set before they’re ready to take home. If you want to leave the store with your candle, be sure to arrive about three hours prior to closing.

5. The Collective

3111 W Chandler Boulevard at Chandler Fashion Center

Website | Instagram

the collective 3 Image via The Collective

Find handmade goods from more than 40 small business owners—mostly female—at The Collective at Chandler Fashion Center.

The Collective started as a pop-up retail store and was so popular that the shop doubled its space in less than 10 months. Shop for a variety of creative products at this recently renovated shop. Find cork earrings, a corn hole board decorated with the Arizona Cardinals logo, mini cement planters, and colorful resin key trays.

When to visit: The Collective typically stocks a variety of holiday-themed goods in time for Halloween if you’re feeling festive.

6. Cosanti Originals

6433 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Paradise Valley

Website | Instagram

cosanti originals by jessica jameson Image by Jessica Jameson

Although not a boutique per se, Cosanti Originals sells gifts that you can only find in Arizona. Tucked away in Paradise Valley, Cosanti is the studio of renowned architect Paolo Soleri.

Cosanti itself resembles a place from the first Star Wars film: think round, sand-colored structures in Soleri’s signature earth-casting technique with the roof down and filled with art. Cosanti bells are all handmade. The bronze wind bells have been made in Soleri’s Arizona studio for over 65 years. Each one is original with custom designs and patinas that include colors like deep green, red, and copper that shimmer in the sunlight. The shop also sells jewelry, hanging ceramic planters, and ceramic pots.

When to visit: Cosanti is home to a foundry, and customers can book tours to see the workers pouring bronze bells at certain times. Cosanti is also having its annual bell sale from Oct. 20 to 23, so you can snag the signature bells for less.

Want to discover more fun things to do across Arizona? Follow us on Instagram!