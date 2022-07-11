Escape the Valley’s unforgiving heat and kick it poolside with one of these unforgettable local getaways.

For most of the country, summer means barbecues, catching fireflies, or finding any excuse to get outside and enjoy the good weather. But for Arizonans, summer means one thing: escaping the heat.

To help fellow Valley residents find ways to escape the unforgiving summer sun, our friends at Welcome to Arizona have put together a list of some of the swim getaways in the state.

1. Canopy Tempe

Location: 108 E. University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price: No day passes available, rooms starting at $114 per night

If you’ve ever said to yourself, “I would love to watch the sunset cascade over the Valley from the comfort of a rooftop bar in the heart of downtown Tempe,” it’s time to stop dreaming about incredibly specific scenarios and start living them!

The Canopy by Hilton pulled out all the stops when it decided to put a pool on the top of its 15-story hotel—the roof is outfitted with a fire pit, cabanas, a terrace bar, and Alibi: the only full-service pool and bar in the East Valley.

2. Lylo Swim Club

Location: 400 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Price: $30 day pass, $20 night swim, hotel rooms starting at $121 per night

*Pool access is currently available for guests age 21 and older

Located at the Rise Uptown Hotel, the Hawaiian-Japanese-themed Lylo Swim Club is an oasis in the heart of central Phoenix. The club has plenty of canopied seating on land, several pools for lounging in the water, a kitchen that opens at 11 a.m., a cocktail bar that opens at 10 a.m., and—well, that should tell you just about everything you need to know.

3. Fairmont Scottsdale

Location: 7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price: Day passes are $75 for adults, $60 for children 12 and under, hotel rooms starting at $212 per night

Four pools, two hot tubs, a 9,000-square-foot white sand beach, and 200-footlong water slides make the Fairmont Scottsdale an unforgettable destination. Guests at the AAA Five Diamond hotel receive complimentary access to the resort; day passes are available through Resort Pass.

4. JTH Tucson

Location: 12051 W. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ 85743

Price: No day passes available, rooms starting at $196 per night

Nestled in the Sonoran Desert near Saguaro National Park lies JTH Tucson. Their canyon pool’s modern comfort is disguised in beautiful rocky formations that match the surrounding wilderness, giving pool-goers the feeling of being completely immersed in nature.

5. Sanctuary Camelback

Location: 5700 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price: No day passes available, rooms starting at $320 per night

Looking for a getaway without the drive? The Sanctuary might be for you. Located on the northern foothills of Camelback Mountain, this Valley resort has three pools: two for the entire family, and an adults-only infinity pool.

6. Enchantment Resort

Location: 525 Boynton Canyon Road, Sedona, AZ 86336

Price: No day passes available, rooms starting at $399 per night

The only way to make watching the sunset amid the red rock mountains of Sedona more enjoyable is to do it from the comfort of one of the pools at the Enchantment Resort. This mountainside gem hosts an outdoor lap pool, a sauna, whirlpool, and spa all within a stone’s throw of some of the most iconic landscapes in Arizona.

7. Castle Hot Springs

Location: 5050 N. Castle Hot Springs Road, Morristown, AZ 85342

Price: No day passes available, rooms starting at $1,500 per night

Castle Hot Springs offers more than a traditional pool: These hot springs are filled with water that flows from the Bradshaw Mountains, leaving the springs rich with minerals that soothe aching muscles and ease aching joints.

The Phoenician

Location: 6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price: Availability and pricing vary. Interested guests are asked to call the resort at 480-423-2572

A staple among luxury resorts, The Phoenician is a premier destination for anyone looking to enjoy poolside life to the fullest. The multi-tiered pools offer both tranquility and recreation, as well as play areas for kids and adult-only areas for the grown-ups.

