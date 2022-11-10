We hope your holiday is as sweet as pie.

November is all about pie. Seeing as pumpkin pie is the quintessential dessert of Thanksgiving, you’ll likely be having a slice or two in the next few weeks. If you’re responsible for bringing a pie to Thanksgiving and can’t or don’t want to bake, you’re in luck. Plenty of metro Phoenix bakeries and restaurants are baking up a plethora of pies that you can buy and enjoy in good company. Happy Thanksgiving!

1. Morning Squeeze

1725 W. University Dr. in Tempe

Website | Instagram

Breakfast spot The Morning Squeeze’s Tempe location will be serving three different types of pie in honor of Thanksgiving. Look forward to apple crisp, pumpkin, and peanut butter pie.

These pies can be pre-ordered through Nov. 22 by contacting Morning Squeeze Catering. A credit card is needed to place the order and will be charged upon pick up. The pies will be ready for pick up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the address listed above.

To place an order, call 480-967-6610 or email TakeHome@morningsqueeze.com. Each pie costs $35

2. Rock Springs Café

35900 Old Black Canyon Hwy in Black Canyon City

Website | Instagram

Image via Rock Springs Cafe

Located in Black Canyon City and roughly one hour from Phoenix, Rock Springs Café is perhaps the most iconic pie spot in all of Arizona.

Established in 1918, Rock Springs Café was originally a canvas-covered store that carried supplies for travelers, miners, and local ranchers. At one point, it housed a general store and a hotel where the likes of actress Jean Harlow stayed. Mary Warner started baking pies here in 1927, and Arizona residents have flocked to Rock Springs for pie ever since.

Rock Spring serves a wide range of oversized pies. Take home an apple crumb, pumpkin or chocolate cream variety. The café’s best-selling pie is the Jack Daniel’s pecan pie.

Pie prices start at $25.95. Some pies can be shipped. Others are only available for pick up.

3. The Roaring Fork

4800 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste. 1700 in Scottsdale

Website | Instagram

Image via Teresa K. Traverse

Scottsdale’s The Roaring Fork will be offering its signature house-made pecan pie for Thanksgiving. Roaring Fork’s take on this classic pie is made with chocolate chips, English toffee and pecans.

Each pie costs $45.

4. SugarJam The Southern Kitchen

15111 N. Hayden Road, Ste. 170 in Scottsdale

Website | Instagram

Image via SugarJam

From now until Nov. 13, SugarJam The Southern Kitchen will be taking preorders for its pies.

These nine-inch deep dish pie flavors include: apple, caramel apple, apple crumb, cherry, cherry crumb, southern sweet potato, SJ pumpkin, bourbon pecan, chocolate pecan and peach cobbler.

Pie prices start at $27.95.

Orders can be placed online here. Pies can be picked up on Nov. 22 and 23.

5. Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole

15414 N. 7th St., Ste. 6 in Phoenix

Website

Located in Central Phoenix, Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole is owned by self-taught baker Tonya Saidi. She named her pie spot after her mother.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Mamma Toledo’s is serving a special pie menu for the fall holiday. Find apple, pumpkin, pecan and cherry pies. Some flavors have already sold out online. Pie orders must be placed online.

Pie prices start at $24.

6. PIEfection

Two locations in the Valley

Website | Instagram

Image via PIEfection

PIEfection makes every single one of its full-size pies from scratch. November’s featured pies are pumpkin dream and family-size turkey pot pie, and signature pies include French silk, peanut butter brownie, mint brownie, and Boston cream.

PIEfection will not be taking orders for Thanksgiving, but the restaurant is planning on baking plenty of pies for customers so they can walk in and take them home. Call your nearest location to ensure the restaurant has your preferred flavor.

Prices start at $21 per pie.

7. Amadio Ranch

4701 W. Dobbins Road in Laveen

Website | Instagram

Amadio Ranch is a heritage farming venture located in Laveen. The ranch pays homage to small family farms that were common in Phoenix from the 1920s to 1950s.

Customers can purchase fresh produce from this place in addition to holiday treats. Amadio Ranch will be selling holiday cheesecakes, fruit pies, pecan pies, and pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving.

Amadio Ranch also offers gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan pies. Orders are due by Nov. 20 and need to be picked up by Nov. 23.

Pie prices start at $24.

8. JL Patisserie

Two locations in metro Phoenix

Website | Instagram

Image via Teresa K. Traverse

High-end French bakery JL Patisserie will be selling a variety of Thanksgiving treats. Take home apple streusel, pumpkin or pecan pies.

Customers also can purchase all three flavors of the three mini pies along with vanilla whipped cream, bake-at-home cinnamon rolls, vanilla ice cream, and pumpkin chocolate chip bread.

Full-size pies range in price from $16 to $45.

9. aBakeshop

803 N. 7th St., Ste. 102, in downtown Phoenix

Website | Instagram

Downtown Phoenix’s aBakeshop will be serving a special Thanksgiving dessert collection.

Customers can order chocolate cream, pumpkin, apple, pecan, a dozen mini pies and a triple berry pie. The bakery is also selling pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin white chocolate chip cookies, pumpkin cannoli and a petite flower bouquet.

Pie prices start at $40 per pie.

