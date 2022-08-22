Discover top-notch hotels across the state perfect for a last-minute getaway.

One of the best things about spending a hot summer in Phoenix is that plenty of top hotels will offer staycation deals. If you’ve always wanted to stay at one of the area’s higher-end properties without breaking the bank, now is your chance. Keep in mind that many of the hotels will require you to show your Arizona ID at check-in. If you can swing it, booking rooms during the weekday typically ensures that you get the best rates.

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass

shephxwpex.304042 Photo courtesy Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass.

Located in the foothills of the Sierra Estrella Mountain Range, the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix feels truly Southwestern, with Native American art woven throughout the hotel. The property’s deluxe guest rooms feature two queen beds and a furnished balcony or terrace. Families have plenty to enjoy here.

The property features an outdoor pool, a water slide, on-site cultural activities, and a kids adventure club. The Sheraton Grand is also home to the Native American-owned and award-winning Aji Spa. Additional package perks include free parking and late check-out, based on availability.

Guests also may receive up to $100 daily resort credit, which can be used at the property’s restaurants and on-site Aji spa. Rates start from $229 and are valid through Sept. 5. More information on reservations and discounts can be found here.

Amara Resort and Spa

ars pool1 0049.jpg Photo courtesy Amara Resort and Spa.

Uptown Sedona’s Amara Resort and Spa offers a regional resident discount that gives guests who live in Arizona 25% off of room rates. During select dates throughout July and August, you can snag a guest room at this recently renovated hotel for $250 or less.

Rooms feature modern décor, comfortable beds, and either an expansive patio or a furnished balcony. Property-wide amenities include an outdoor infinity pool with red rock views, a spa, and tasty cuisine from SaltRock Southwest Kitchen.

Visit the Amara Resort and Spa website for more information.

Strawberry Inn

dcim100mediadji 0145.jpg Photo courtesy Strawberry Inn.

The Strawberry Inn offers a quaint place to stay in Arizona’s Rim Country. The property is just a short drive from Pine, Payson, and Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. Light-filled rooms in the main inn feature plush white beds, cottage chic decor, and private bathrooms.

The main inn rooms, airstreams, and studio cottages typically go for less than $250. If guests book directly on the hotel’s website and sign up for the property’s newsletter, they will get an automatic code sent to their email for a 5 percent discount to be used within 24 hours.

The Westin Tempe

The Westin Tempe is celebrating its first summer by offering room rates from $189 per night and a specialty summer staycation discount for Arizona residents. From now until Sept. 30, Arizona residents can get 15% off room rates and a daily $50 food and beverage credit.

Rooms are modern and feature plush Westin beds, soothing earth tones, and rainfall showerheads. Property amenities include the Southwestern-inspired Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits restaurant, a rooftop pool, and the 18th-floor Skysill Rooftop Lounge, which offers panoramic views of Tempe along with craft cocktails and a variety of programming like Sunday Night Movies.

Visit The Westin Tempe’s website for more information.

Hotel McCoy

Each week Tucson’s mid-century modern Hotel McCoy releases a new promo code on social media specifically for Arizonans seeking a staycation. Packages range from “buy one night, get one free” to “20 percent off and a beer flight and a trucker hat.”

If you follow the property on Instagram, for $250 you can typically book two nights at the McCoy. The first round of drinks is on the house.

The hotel also features a saltwater pool, an all-local craft beer and wine bar, and over 50 murals on property.

Visit the Hotel McCoy website for more information.

Senna House

front desk Photo courtesy Senna House.

From now until Sept. 1, Old Town Scottsdale’s Senna House will give all Arizona residents 15 % off their booking, subject to availability. The Senna King rooms of this boutique hotel feature one plush bed, a Nespresso coffee maker, and a 65-inch HDTV. The modern rooms are also intended to reflect the area’s desert surroundings.

Property amenities include a rooftop pool and the Food Network star and chef Beau MacMillan-helmed Mediterranean-influenced Cala restaurant. Senna House is within walking distance from lively Old Town’s clubs, high-end shops and restaurants. Rates start as low as $168.

Visit the Senna House website for more information.

High Country Motor Lodge

hcml jm 74 Photo courtesy Jenna McKone | HCML Signature Photography.

Escape Phoenix’s triple-digit temperatures with a Flagstaff getaway at the High Country Motor Lodge.

The High Country Motor Lodge is intended to feel both contemporary and vintage. Classic rooms are outfitted with a retro tape deck, a vintage-style mini-fridge and a 50-inch television. Property-wide amenities include what the hotel touts as the largest outdoor pool in Northern Arizona, a hot tub, and a game room.

Guests can enjoy cocktails, light bites, and grab-and-go items at The General Store. They can also relax on the Lawn, an outdoor area featuring fire pits, movie nights, and views of the night sky. Rates start at $159.

Visit the High Country Motor Lodge website for more information.

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

oasis waterpark 282 Photo courtesy AGR – Signature Photos.

The 744 guest suites at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix strive to have a residential feel. Guests can look forward to a spacious living room with a queen-size sofa bed, a private balcony or patio, and bedrooms with one king or two queen beds.

One hotel highlight is the seven-acre Oasis Water Park. Admission to the water park is included in the resort fee. This water park features eight-story thrill slides, a giant wave pool, a 25-person hot tub, cabanas, a river, and the Wild Cat Springs featuring a water spray deck that’s ideal for younger children.

Additional property-wide amenities include a spa and a few on-site eateries. Rates start at $169.

Visit the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa website for more information.

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

3 omni montelucia oasis pool hero Photo courtesy Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa.

As part of the Spanish-influenced Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia “Stay More, Play More” package, guests can snag select rooms at the luxurious hotel for $250 or less. If they book this package, guests can receive 10% off a one-night stay, 15% off two nights and 20% off a three-night or longer stay. This package is available from now until Sept. 10.

The hotel also features an adults-only pool, three sparkling pools, and six dining options—including fine dining destination Prado and the outstanding Joya Spa & Salon.

Visit Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia’s website for more information.

Want to discover more fun things to do across Arizona? Follow us on Instagram!