With summer temperatures hitting triple digits, Phoenix Zoo keepers demonstrated some of the techniques they use to keep the animals and their enclosures safe and cool.
The nutrition team regulates the animals’ diets, which can include frozen ice treats, depending on the animal.
Other animals get daily baths. Some animals have ponds and running water in their enclosures, while others have misting systems or access to air conditioning.
At the cheetah enclosure, the zookeepers tossed out the animals’ favorite frozen treats – blood popsicles and frozen chunk meat.
“We give them plenty of treats and frozen snacks. We even throw a few toys in there for them,” said Emily Merola, who has served as the cheetah keeper for about a year. “But to be honest, it’s the treats that really interest them.”