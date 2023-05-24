Sign up for the free newsletter that 50,000+ Arizonans read to stay connected.

Restaurant week is here, and over 150 restaurants in Arizona are participating, offering specialized menus that range from $33 per couple to $55 per person.

Arizona Restaurant Week is meant to show off the state as one of the top culinary destinations in the United States.

It runs until May 28 and returns Sept. 8-17.

Here are 23 different restaurants participating in Arizona Restaurant Week where you can grab dinner for two for under $35 a person. All menus listed here are $33 per person unless otherwise noted.

Phoenix

Wren & Wolf

2 N. Central Ave. #101, Phoenix

Instagram

First course: Strawberry and whipped honey ricotta salad, avocado Caesar salad, W&W meatballs, or ahi tuna tartare

Second course: Fried cauliflower, pipian mole, cotija, pickled cabbage, and candied pepitas

Third course: Butter cake with strawberry and basil preserves, sweet cream cheese, and vanilla ice cream or Meyer lemon cake with vanilla bean Bavarian cream and mint

Fuego at the Clarendon

401 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix

Instagram

First course: Spinach salad, house salad, or spicy veggie tostada

Second course: Pernil asado, peasant paella, chicken chile relleno, or vegetable enchiladas

Third course: Ancho chile torte or horchata bread pudding

Seasons 52 Fresh Grill & Wine Bar

2502 E. Camelback Road, Suite 140, Phoenix

Instagram

First course: Seasonal soup, field greens, romaine Caesar salad, or spinach and strawberry salad

Second course: Cedar plank-roasted salmon, 6 oz. wood-grilled filet mignon, or caramelized grilled sea scallops

Third course: Cinnamon crumb cake mini, pecan pie mini, Belgian chocolate s’mores mini, key lime pie mini, raspberry chocolate chip cannoli mini, cookies ‘n’ cream mini, tiramisu mini, or oatmeal cookie cream pie mini

The Mexicano

4801 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix

Instagram

First course: Chicken tinga empanadas or shrimp cocktail

Second course: The original TJ Caesar or ensalada fresca

Third course: Three taco plate, birria enchiladas, or pollo asado fajitas

Fourth course: Flan.

SFIZIO Modern Italian Kitchen

21050 N. Tatum Blvd. #110, Phoenix

Instagram

First course: Meatballs, eggplant rollatini, or Caesar salad

Second course: Gnocchi sorrentina, short rib rigatoni, or pollo parmigiana

Third course: Tiramisu or panna cotta

East Valley

Second Story Restaurant & Liquor Bar

4166 N. Scottsdale Road #102, Scottsdale

Instagram

First Course: Heart of gem Caesar salad or heirloom melon and burrata salad

Second course: Crispy sushi rice or chili fettuccine alfredo

Third course: Pressed jerk chicken or cast-iron grouper

Chauncey Social

17767 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, Scottsdale

Instagram

First course: Caprese salad, shrimp scampi, or kung pao cauliflower

Second course: Grilled salmon bowl, prime rib dip, or brick chicken

Third course: Red velvet cake pops with Philadelphia cream cheese icing

RnR Gastropub

3737 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Instagram

First course: Apple gorgonzola salad, animal fries, pretzel bites, or popcorn chicken

Second course: Blackened salmon, RnR burger, or two rock shrimp, chicken, or ahi tacos

Third course: Espresso martini or chocolate martini

Dolce Vita Gelato & Grocery

5251 E. Brown Road #103, Mesa

Instagram

First course: Penelle and crocche, meatball, or eggplant meatball

Second course: Lasagna, tagliatelle dolce vita, or cotoletta primavera

Third course: Cannolo, millefoglie, or a medium cup of gelato

Ling’s Wok Shop

20511 N. Hayden Road #100, Scottsdale

Instagram

First course: Korean cauliflower, black orchid ahi, chicken lettuce wraps, or brussels sprouts

Second course: Thai quinoa salad, cucumber salad, or Asian chopped salad

Third course: The Monsoon, Crown Jewel, Tso What, New Wave pad thai, Ling’s seafood hot pot, or Honey Walnut

Liz Modern Asian

15323 N. Scottsdale Road #145, Scottsdale

Instagram

First course: Scallion focaccia di recco or chinese chicken salad

Second course: Brained pork belly reginette, peking duck tagliatelle, Asian beef brisket ragu, salt and pepper shrimp and chili chicken, or Mongolian steak

Third course: Cake, ice cream, or cookies

WKP Sports & Entertainment

10438 N. Fort McDowell Road, Scottsdale

Instagram

First course: WKP chicken nachos or crispy shrimp

Second course: Jack Daniel’s pork ribs, chipotle BBQ bison meatloaf, beer-battered cod, seafood po-boy, or tropical grilled chicken sandwich

Third course: Apple pie nachos or funnel cake fries

North of Phoenix

Chilleen’s on 17

33150 Coldwater Road, Black Canyon City

Instagram

First course: House salad, Caesar salad, loaded potato skins, fried pickles, or wings

Second course: 10 oz. top sirloin steak and two jumbo fried shrimp, bbq platter with beef and pork ribs and brisket, brisket mac and cheese, or blackened cod filet

Third course: Apple pie, a brownie, or strawberry shortcake

Hassayampa Smokehouse BBQ

169 E. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

First course: Brisket chili, fried pickle spears, or smoked potato skins

Second course: Smoke brisket, hatch chili sausage, or seared verlasso salmon

Third course: Half-baked cookie, brulee cheesecake, or strawberry rhubarb biscuit

Sound Bites Grill

101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona

Instagram

First course: House salad or veggie minestrone

Second course: Chicken picatta

Third course: Dessert trio

Teatro Italian Food & Wine (Brunch and Lunch only)

16 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

Instagram

Brunch

First course: Antipasto platter.

Second course: Poached eggs or gnocchi

Third course: Crepes or Teatro ricotta

Lunch

First course: Zuppa del Giorno or insalata di Cesare

Second course: Panino caprese, panino con polpette, spaghetti bolognese, or chicken pesto linguine

Third course: Panna cotta dello Teatro or gelato e sorbetto della casa

Multiple Locations

Fly Bye ($33 per 2 people)

Two locations

Instagram

First course: Brussels salad, Roma salad, house-made mozzarella sticks, meatball sub, or Italian hoagie

Second course: Five chicken tenders or six chicken wings



Third course: Regular Detroit-style pizza or 12 inch hand-stretched pizza

Zinburger ($33 per 2 people)

Three locations

Instagram

First course: Hand-cut or sweet potato fries

Second course: Zinburger, Samburger, West Coast chicken, California burger bowl, or farm salad with grilled chicken

Third course: Slice of banana cream or chocolate pie

The Sicilian Butcher

Three locations

Instagram

First course: Mussels or pull-apart garlic bread

Second course: House or classic Caesar salad

Third course: Mafalde & Tomaso’s famous meatballs, fazzoletti, or braised short ribs

Fourth course: Strawberry tiramisu or cannoli siciliano

Kona Grill

Two locations

Instagram

First course: Ribeye meatballs, picasso roll, or sweet & bleu salad

Second course: Cilantro lime chicken, sweet-chili glazed salmon, prime rib, or Kona stir fry

Third course: New York cheesecake or double-stack brownie

Black Angus Steakhouse

Four locations

Instagram

First course: Garden salad, loaded baked potato soup, steak soup, crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini, or loaded potato skins

Second course: 6 oz. filet mignon center cut, 12 oz. New York strip center cut, ¾ pound cut of prime rib, 12 oz. top sirloin center cut, fire-grilled chicken breasts, or fire-grilled shrimp

Third course: New York style cheesecake, Sky-High Mud Pie, spiced carrot cake, or Big Mountain chocolate fudge cake

Culinary Dropout

Five Locations

Instagram

First course: Soft pretzels and fondue, house smoked salmon, or antipasti plate

Second course: Beer-battered fish and chips, meatloaf, spicy vegan curry, fried chicken, or turkey pastrami sandwich

Third course: Mississippi mud pie, caramelized banana bar, or grasshopper pie soft serve

Z’Tejas

Two locations

Instagram

First course: Bacon-wrapped asparagus or fried zucchini

Second course: Side salad

Third course: Shrimp pasta or crusted pepita chicken

Fourth course: Strawberry shortcake tres leches