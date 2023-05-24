Restaurant week is here, and over 150 restaurants in Arizona are participating, offering specialized menus that range from $33 per couple to $55 per person.
Arizona Restaurant Week is meant to show off the state as one of the top culinary destinations in the United States.
It runs until May 28 and returns Sept. 8-17.
Here are 23 different restaurants participating in Arizona Restaurant Week where you can grab dinner for two for under $35 a person. All menus listed here are $33 per person unless otherwise noted.
Phoenix
Wren & Wolf
2 N. Central Ave. #101, Phoenix
First course: Strawberry and whipped honey ricotta salad, avocado Caesar salad, W&W meatballs, or ahi tuna tartare
Second course: Fried cauliflower, pipian mole, cotija, pickled cabbage, and candied pepitas
Third course: Butter cake with strawberry and basil preserves, sweet cream cheese, and vanilla ice cream or Meyer lemon cake with vanilla bean Bavarian cream and mint
Fuego at the Clarendon
401 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix
First course: Spinach salad, house salad, or spicy veggie tostada
Second course: Pernil asado, peasant paella, chicken chile relleno, or vegetable enchiladas
Third course: Ancho chile torte or horchata bread pudding
Seasons 52 Fresh Grill & Wine Bar
2502 E. Camelback Road, Suite 140, Phoenix
First course: Seasonal soup, field greens, romaine Caesar salad, or spinach and strawberry salad
Second course: Cedar plank-roasted salmon, 6 oz. wood-grilled filet mignon, or caramelized grilled sea scallops
Third course: Cinnamon crumb cake mini, pecan pie mini, Belgian chocolate s’mores mini, key lime pie mini, raspberry chocolate chip cannoli mini, cookies ‘n’ cream mini, tiramisu mini, or oatmeal cookie cream pie mini
The Mexicano
4801 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix
First course: Chicken tinga empanadas or shrimp cocktail
Second course: The original TJ Caesar or ensalada fresca
Third course: Three taco plate, birria enchiladas, or pollo asado fajitas
Fourth course: Flan.
SFIZIO Modern Italian Kitchen
21050 N. Tatum Blvd. #110, Phoenix
First course: Meatballs, eggplant rollatini, or Caesar salad
Second course: Gnocchi sorrentina, short rib rigatoni, or pollo parmigiana
Third course: Tiramisu or panna cotta
East Valley
Second Story Restaurant & Liquor Bar
4166 N. Scottsdale Road #102, Scottsdale
First Course: Heart of gem Caesar salad or heirloom melon and burrata salad
Second course: Crispy sushi rice or chili fettuccine alfredo
Third course: Pressed jerk chicken or cast-iron grouper
Chauncey Social
17767 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, Scottsdale
First course: Caprese salad, shrimp scampi, or kung pao cauliflower
Second course: Grilled salmon bowl, prime rib dip, or brick chicken
Third course: Red velvet cake pops with Philadelphia cream cheese icing
RnR Gastropub
3737 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
First course: Apple gorgonzola salad, animal fries, pretzel bites, or popcorn chicken
Second course: Blackened salmon, RnR burger, or two rock shrimp, chicken, or ahi tacos
Third course: Espresso martini or chocolate martini
Dolce Vita Gelato & Grocery
5251 E. Brown Road #103, Mesa
First course: Penelle and crocche, meatball, or eggplant meatball
Second course: Lasagna, tagliatelle dolce vita, or cotoletta primavera
Third course: Cannolo, millefoglie, or a medium cup of gelato
Ling’s Wok Shop
20511 N. Hayden Road #100, Scottsdale
First course: Korean cauliflower, black orchid ahi, chicken lettuce wraps, or brussels sprouts
Second course: Thai quinoa salad, cucumber salad, or Asian chopped salad
Third course: The Monsoon, Crown Jewel, Tso What, New Wave pad thai, Ling’s seafood hot pot, or Honey Walnut
Liz Modern Asian
15323 N. Scottsdale Road #145, Scottsdale
First course: Scallion focaccia di recco or chinese chicken salad
Second course: Brained pork belly reginette, peking duck tagliatelle, Asian beef brisket ragu, salt and pepper shrimp and chili chicken, or Mongolian steak
Third course: Cake, ice cream, or cookies
WKP Sports & Entertainment
10438 N. Fort McDowell Road, Scottsdale
First course: WKP chicken nachos or crispy shrimp
Second course: Jack Daniel’s pork ribs, chipotle BBQ bison meatloaf, beer-battered cod, seafood po-boy, or tropical grilled chicken sandwich
Third course: Apple pie nachos or funnel cake fries
North of Phoenix
Chilleen’s on 17
33150 Coldwater Road, Black Canyon City
First course: House salad, Caesar salad, loaded potato skins, fried pickles, or wings
Second course: 10 oz. top sirloin steak and two jumbo fried shrimp, bbq platter with beef and pork ribs and brisket, brisket mac and cheese, or blackened cod filet
Third course: Apple pie, a brownie, or strawberry shortcake
Hassayampa Smokehouse BBQ
169 E. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg
First course: Brisket chili, fried pickle spears, or smoked potato skins
Second course: Smoke brisket, hatch chili sausage, or seared verlasso salmon
Third course: Half-baked cookie, brulee cheesecake, or strawberry rhubarb biscuit
Sound Bites Grill
101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona
First course: House salad or veggie minestrone
Second course: Chicken picatta
Third course: Dessert trio
Teatro Italian Food & Wine (Brunch and Lunch only)
16 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff
Brunch
First course: Antipasto platter.
Second course: Poached eggs or gnocchi
Third course: Crepes or Teatro ricotta
Lunch
First course: Zuppa del Giorno or insalata di Cesare
Second course: Panino caprese, panino con polpette, spaghetti bolognese, or chicken pesto linguine
Third course: Panna cotta dello Teatro or gelato e sorbetto della casa
Multiple Locations
Fly Bye ($33 per 2 people)
Two locations
First course: Brussels salad, Roma salad, house-made mozzarella sticks, meatball sub, or Italian hoagie
Second course: Five chicken tenders or six chicken wings
Third course: Regular Detroit-style pizza or 12 inch hand-stretched pizza
Zinburger ($33 per 2 people)
Three locations
First course: Hand-cut or sweet potato fries
Second course: Zinburger, Samburger, West Coast chicken, California burger bowl, or farm salad with grilled chicken
Third course: Slice of banana cream or chocolate pie
The Sicilian Butcher
Three locations
First course: Mussels or pull-apart garlic bread
Second course: House or classic Caesar salad
Third course: Mafalde & Tomaso’s famous meatballs, fazzoletti, or braised short ribs
Fourth course: Strawberry tiramisu or cannoli siciliano
Kona Grill
Two locations
First course: Ribeye meatballs, picasso roll, or sweet & bleu salad
Second course: Cilantro lime chicken, sweet-chili glazed salmon, prime rib, or Kona stir fry
Third course: New York cheesecake or double-stack brownie
Black Angus Steakhouse
Four locations
First course: Garden salad, loaded baked potato soup, steak soup, crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini, or loaded potato skins
Second course: 6 oz. filet mignon center cut, 12 oz. New York strip center cut, ¾ pound cut of prime rib, 12 oz. top sirloin center cut, fire-grilled chicken breasts, or fire-grilled shrimp
Third course: New York style cheesecake, Sky-High Mud Pie, spiced carrot cake, or Big Mountain chocolate fudge cake
Culinary Dropout
Five Locations
First course: Soft pretzels and fondue, house smoked salmon, or antipasti plate
Second course: Beer-battered fish and chips, meatloaf, spicy vegan curry, fried chicken, or turkey pastrami sandwich
Third course: Mississippi mud pie, caramelized banana bar, or grasshopper pie soft serve
Z’Tejas
Two locations
First course: Bacon-wrapped asparagus or fried zucchini
Second course: Side salad
Third course: Shrimp pasta or crusted pepita chicken
Fourth course: Strawberry shortcake tres leches