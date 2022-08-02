A pink margarita with Espolon Reposado tequila, a splash of fresh lime juice, and prickly pear? Yes, please.

One of Phoenix’s unofficial slogans is that “we salt our margaritas, not our roads.” And it couldn’t be more true. Despite the sweltering heat of the summer, at least the city has plenty of margaritas to cool everyone down.

Most Metro Phoenix restaurants have margaritas on the menu, and diners have plenty of options to choose from. From a Prickly Pear Margarita to a Blood Orange variety, discover these eight great Phoenix margaritas.

The Arcadia Margarita at CRUjiente Tacos

3961 E. Camelback Road

602-687-7777

www.crutacos.com

Photo courtesy CRUjiente Tacos

Central Phoenix’s modern CRUjiente Tacos is perhaps best known for its upscale street-style tacos (like the Grilled Pork Belly), but this restaurant also serves margaritas to complement its refined Mexican cuisine. The Arcadia Margarita ($10) is crafted with 100% blue agave tequila, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, house agave syrup, and fresh squeezed lime for a thirst-quenching, yet spicy, take on the classic Mexican cocktail.

The Blood Orange Margarita at Modern Margarita

5410 E. High Street

602-795-8111

www.modernmargarita.com

One of Modern Margarita’s most popular margaritas is the Blood Orange Margarita. This $13 vibrant orange-colored libation is a blend of Luna Blanco tequila, blood orange syrup, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. The entire cocktail is then garnished with dehydrated orange. Consider pairing your beverage with this Mexican spot’s extensive menu featuring tacos with creative fillings like Nashville Hot Chicken and Korean Beef, tostadas, and build-your-own burritos and quesadilla.

Prickly Pear Margarita at Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen

4669 E. Cactus Road

602-923-6001

www.picazzos.com

Prickly pear is practically synonymous with Arizona. You can find these plants with their signature pink bulbs in bloom every spring, and you can taste this signature fruit if you order the Prickly Pear Margarita at Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen. This pink drink is served on the rocks and includes Espolon Reposado tequila with a splash of fresh lime juice and prickly pear, and finished with Shrubwell prickly pear lime rimming salt and a slice of lime. For $12, the margarita is available on Picazzo’s Healthy Hour menu daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mezcal Mermaid at Joyride Taco House

5202 N. Central Avenue

602-274-8226

www.joyridetacohouse.com

Photo courtesy of Upward Projects

No doubt about it: Mezcal is undergoing a surge in popularity. Known for its smoky flavor, this specific type of tequila is only made with blue agave that’s found in specific regions in Mexico. Joyride Taco House’s sweet and smoky Mezcal Mermaid ($11) incorporates popular mezcal, blue curacao, fresh lime, and is finished with pineapple puree to sweeten the entire concoction. The 400 Conejos Mezcal in the Mezcal Mermaid is produced from espadin agave straight from Oaxaca, Mexico. The agave pinas are cooked over wood and lava rocks for three to five days, which imparts its signature smoky flavor.

Grigio Winearita at Humble Bistro

5415 E. High Street

480-502-2121

www.humblebistro.com

Known for its Italian fare like wood-fired pies, bruschetta, and fresh pastas, Humble Bistro also serves a margarita that’s ideal for wine fans. The Grigio Winearitauses the classic Italian white wine Pinot Grigio, fresh citrus, and a touch of cucumber for a refreshing cocktail. The drink costs $10.

Smashed Watermelon Margarita at Blanco Tacos & Tequila

2502 E. Camelback Road, #122

602-429-8000

www.blancococinacantina.com

Image via Blanco Tacos and Tequila / Instagram

Blanco Tacos Y Tequila, which is part of Phoenix’s largest restaurant group Fox Restaurant Concepts, serves a perfect-for-summer Smashed Watermelon margarita. This refreshing margarita features white tequila and hot chile lime salt to balance out the sweetness from the watermelon. Order this as a single drink for $12.50 or in a pitcher that serves five for $57.50. Blanco’s menu is rounded out by hearty Mexican entrees like tacos, burritos, enchiladas, chimichangas and cheese crisps.

Sergio El Suave at Barrio Café

2814 N. 16th Street

602-636-0240

www.barriocafe.com

It makes perfect sense that celebrated local chef Silvana Salcido Esparza’s Barrio Café would also have a stellar margarita menu. Her Mexican restaurant has been in business for two decades. One stand-out option is the $12 Sergio El Suave, a dynamic concoction featuring Milagro Añejo tequila, pineapple, fresh lime juices, agave nectar, cilantro, and candied jalapeño. This drink is sweet, spicy, and a great way to kick off a meal at this Central Phoenix restaurant.

Pineapple Tajin Pineapple Margarita at Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar

1928 E. Highland Avenue, #F-107

602-274-0334

www.dailydosegrill.com

Central Phoenix breakfast and lunch destination Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar serves a spicy and sweet margarita. This creative take on the traditional margarita is a mix of Herradura Silver tequila, pineapple juice, Daily Dose’s house-made sour mix, and a Tajin—a traditional Mexican spice made with chili peppers, lime and salt—rim. The drink is finished with a slice of fresh, sweet pineapple to balance out the spicy Tajin.

