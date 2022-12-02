FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta. The Biden administration is saying the U.S. economy would face a severe economic shock if senators don't pass legislation this week to avert a rail worker strike. The administration is delivering that message personally to Democratic senators in a closed-door session Thursday, Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta. The Biden administration is saying the U.S. economy would face a severe economic shock if senators don't pass legislation this week to avert a rail worker strike. The administration is delivering that message personally to Democratic senators in a closed-door session Thursday, Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Democratic lawmakers tried to pass a second bill that would have given rail workers seven paid sick days, but were unable to reach the 60-vote threshold needed in the Senate, due to most Republican senators opposing the measure.

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill that forces a deal between national freight railroads and their unions, averting a potential strike that could have had serious ramifications on travel and the economy, but also denying rail workers their key demand in negotiations: paid sick days. 

The legislation, which passed both the House and Senate in bipartisan fashion, requires the rail worker unions to adopt the tentative agreement reached in September by union and company leaders. 

It’s unusual for Congress to insert itself into collective bargaining negotiations, but under the 1926 Railway Labor Act, Congress can step in to resolve disputes between rail unions and the railroads as part of its constitutional power to regulate commerce.

On Tuesday, Biden said that he was sympathetic to the unions’ demands for paid sick leave and would fight to pass a national paid sick leave law, but he stressed again that a rail strike had to be avoided because of economic ramifications, which include possible supply shortages of key commodities like lumber, coal, and chemicals and economic losses of up to $2 billion per day. 

Under the agreement, rail workers will see 24% wage increases over the four-year life of the deal, the biggest pay increases won by the unions in more than 50 years. They’ll also gain slightly more flexibility to take time off for doctor’s appointments, and they’ll gain one paid personal day. The agreement does not, however, include any new, dedicated time off for illnesses.

Union members spent two years negotiating with the extraordinarily profitable rail companies, with their primary request being paid sick leave, but the rail companies refused to budge—to the outrage of rail workers and some Democrats.

“It’s unacceptable for these CEOs to be raking in huge salaries while denying workers a single sick day,” Rep. Ro Khanna said on Twitter earlier this week. 

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York echoed a similar sentiment, saying that “railroad workers grind themselves to the bone for this country as their labor produces billions for Wall Street.” 

Democratic lawmakers tried to pass a second bill that would have added paid sick days to the agreement, but were unable to reach the 60-vote threshold needed in the Senate, due to most Republican senators opposing the measure.

Union officials reacted with anger to the failure of the paid leave vote. 

“It is shocking and appalling that any Member of Congress would cast a vote against any sort of provision that raises the standard of living for hard-working Americans. In fact, such a vote is nothing less than anti-American, an abdication of their oath of office and you are deemed, in my eyes, unworthy of holding office,” Tony D. Cardwell, National Division President of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, said in a statement

Cardwell also criticized the federal government for intervening in the labor dispute to protect the economy, without protecting the interests “of the citizens that make this nation’s economy work – American Railroaders.”

“Members of Congress were obligated to vote to pass paid sick leave for all Railroad Workers. The Representatives were not obligated to protect the exceeding profits of the corporations. A number of Members of Congress chose – yet again – to trample on the Workers, in their rush to cozy up to the corporations,” Cardwell said.

Rank-and-file workers also expressed frustration.

Tom Modica, a rail mechanic in Chicago, told The Washington Post that rail workers “carry the country on their backs” and criticized the federal government for forcing the deal on the unions.

“The fact that [Congress] are willing to force a contract down our throats to keep the railroads from shutting down means we’re important,” he said. “But they get sick days, and we’re out here in the snow all day and we don’t. It’s pretty hypocritical.”

Isabel Soisson

Isabel Soisson Isabel Soisson is a multimedia journalist who has worked at WPMT FOX43 TV in Harrisburg, along with serving various roles at CNBC, NBC News, Philadelphia Magazine, and Philadelphia Style Magazine.

Rainbow-colored lights shine on the White House to celebrate the US Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in favor of same-sex marriage (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) LGBTQ Senate Passes Bill to Protect Same-Sex and Interracial Marriage
TOPSHOT - A commuity members silhouette is seen through a Pride flag while paying their respects to the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 20, 2022. - At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, police said on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images) LGBTQ Mass Shooting at Gay Nightclub in Colorado Follows Surge of Right-Wing Rhetoric and Threats Targeting LGBTQ Community
US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (R) on August 24, 2022 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. - Biden announced that most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) Education Biden Administration Makes It Easier to Discharge Student Loan Debt Through Bankruptcy