President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt.

The measure had been pushed by Republicans, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well. Sen Kyrsten, Sinema, I-Ariz., who caucuses with Democrats, joined with Republicans to cancel student debt relief.

“Like many Arizonans, education was my key to opportunity,” Sinema said in a statement to the Arizona Republic. “The President’s student loan forgiveness plan — fueled by politics and not reality — is unfair to hardworking Arizonans who have responsibly paid their student loans, creates false expectations, and undermines Arizona students’ economic certainty.”

Student Debt Relief Still Uncertain

Despite the veto, Biden’s plan still isn’t secure. The US Supreme Court, which is dominated by a conservative majority, is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the program. A decision is expected this summer.

“It is a shame for working families across the country that lawmakers continue to pursue this unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents,” Biden said in a statement when announcing his veto.

If enacted, Biden’s plan would forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year.

Student loan payments were paused at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they will resume in August for anyone whose debt is not wiped out by Biden’s plan.

