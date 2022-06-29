Campfires and smoking outdoors will be allowed, but fireworks are permanently banned in all national forests and throughout Coconino County.

Thanks to recent rainfall in northern Arizona, Coconino National Forest and Kaibab National Forest are lifting temporary fire restrictions and area closures Tuesday afternoon, according to statements put out by the US Forest Service on Monday.

Due to “extreme” fire danger, the forests were under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibits starting campfires and using charcoal grills, smoking outside near flammable materials, and using industrial tools like welders or other open-flame torches.

Areas that were closed under the temporary restrictions include Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash in Coconino National Forest, and Bill Williams Mountain in Kaibab National Forest.

Still closed in Coconino National Forest are areas near the active Pipeline Fire, which has burned over 25,000 acres around Flagstaff, as well as areas near the site of last year’s Backbone Fire, which burned over 40,000 acres just west of Pine, Arizona—about 100 miles northeast of Phoenix.

On Tuesday, the fire risk levels were set at “moderate” and “high” in Coconino, and “very high” in Kaibab. Current forecasts by the National Weather Service show chances of more rain and thunderstorms in both forests through Friday.

While the restrictions being lifted may be good news for those looking to go camping during the July 4th long weekend, the forests noted in their statements that fireworks are always prohibited on national forest lands.

