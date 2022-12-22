(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)

Until now, Chandler was the largest city in Arizona without a nondiscrimination ordinance that included LGBTQ protections. 

The city of Chandler on Dec. 5  adopted a nondiscrimination ordinance that includes protections for sexual orientation and gender identity. 

The ordinance bans discrimination based on these and other characteristics in employment, housing, and public accommodations. 

The policy includes an exemption on marital status, sexual orientation, or gender identity for religious organizations and small businesses, defined as five or fewer employees. 

RELATED: Chandler Votes to Strengthen Protections for LGBTQ Residents

Chandler City Council approved the measure 6-1, with Vice Mayor Terry Roe voting against it. 

Until now, Chandler was the largest city in Arizona without a nondiscrimination ordinance that included LGBTQ protections. 

Arizonas that have passed NDOs with LGTBQ protections include Flagstaff, Glendale, Mesa, Scottsdale, Sedona, Tempe, Tucson, and Winslow. 

Now, the state’s biggest cities without these protections are Gilbert, Peoria, and Surprise. 

Arizona is one of 18 states that does not have statewide protections banning discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project

Looking for the latest Arizona news? Sign up for our FREE daily newsletter.

Jessica Swarner

Jessica Swarner is an associate editor for The Copper Courier. She is an ASU alumna and previously worked at KTAR News 92.3 FM in Phoenix.

Twitter
Associate editor Jessica Swarner riding in a Waymo with a "ghost" driver (Courier Newsroom illustration/Desirée Tapia) Transportation My First Time Riding in a Self-Driving Waymo
Kendahl Lock of Phoenix posing with toys she purchased for her 2022 Toys for Tots Drive (Photo courtesy of Kendahl Lock) Local Phoenix Woman Raises Over $10,000 for Toys for Tots
(Tweet from @amloeb) Pop Culture Meme Roundup: People Roast Kyrsten Sinema for Switching Parties