Until now, Chandler was the largest city in Arizona without a nondiscrimination ordinance that included LGBTQ protections.

The city of Chandler on Dec. 5 adopted a nondiscrimination ordinance that includes protections for sexual orientation and gender identity.

The ordinance bans discrimination based on these and other characteristics in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

The policy includes an exemption on marital status, sexual orientation, or gender identity for religious organizations and small businesses, defined as five or fewer employees.

Chandler City Council approved the measure 6-1, with Vice Mayor Terry Roe voting against it.

Arizonas that have passed NDOs with LGTBQ protections include Flagstaff, Glendale, Mesa, Scottsdale, Sedona, Tempe, Tucson, and Winslow.

Now, the state’s biggest cities without these protections are Gilbert, Peoria, and Surprise.

Arizona is one of 18 states that does not have statewide protections banning discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

