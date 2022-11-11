

US Sen. Mark Kelly will represent Arizona in the US Senate for the next six years, winning reelection and earning his first full term.

The Associated Press called the race for the Democrat on Friday night.

Kelly overcame a late surge in the polls by his opponent, Blake Masters, and held the seat he won in 2020, when he defeated Republican Martha McSally.

Democrats held onto one of the most competitive seats in the country. Arizona voters rejected Masters, an election denier who referred to abortion as demonic and a religious sacrifice.

