Some places offer water and treats to canine companions.

As a dog owner, it can be tough to find places to eat and drink where you can bring your furry friend along. Thankfully, Tucson is a city that loves its pups and has a variety of dog-friendly restaurants and bars. From cafes to breweries, there’s no shortage of options to choose from.

So whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to just sit and hang out, check out these dog-friendly spots in the Old Pueblo:

The Canyon’s Crown Restaurant and Pub

6958 E. Tanque Verde Road

If you’re in the mood for some classic pub fare, head over to The Canyon’s Crown Restaurant and Pub in east Tucson. This family-owned and operated spot has the feel of a pub indoors and a spacious outdoor patio that is perfect for you and your pup to enjoy.

They serve up traditional pub fare like fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and corned beef alongside American bar favorites like nachos, burgers, and chicken wings.

Your pup can be treated to a bowl of water and maybe even a dog treat from the friendly staff.

The Canyon’s Crown is closed on Mondays, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar

Two Tucson locations

This gourmet burger spot also offers salads and handcrafted shakes. The outdoor patio is dog-friendly, so you can bring your dog to either of their locations in Tucson.

They have heaters in the winter and misters in the summer so your pup isn’t battered by the elements.

Staff will bring a bowl of water right to your dog and you can order a plain patty or plain piece of chicken for them.

Zinburger is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guadalajara Original Grill

Two Tucson locations

Guadalajara Grill is a Mexican eatery that specializes in classic Mexican dishes.

They’re open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Their spacious outdoor patio is dog-friendly, so you can enjoy authentic Mexican food with your pet friend by your side.

The Coronet

353 S. Meyer Avenue

The Coronet has three pieces to it—a restaurant, a craft cocktail bar, and a cafe.

Their cafe is the place for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or just a coffee. The counter-service cafe is friendly to dogs and has homemade goods from both the cafe and The Coronet restaurant.

The patio is shaded and has plenty of space for you and your dog to enjoy your food and drink.

The Coronet Cafe is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but is open every other day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Borderlands Brewing Company

Two Tucson locations

Borderlands Brewing Company has two taprooms in Tucson, one on Sixth Street and another in downtown Tucson on Toole Avenue.

Food options are limited, but the variety of tacos should be enough to satisfy someone looking for a bite to go alongside their beer.

Dogs are welcome both in the taproom and on the outdoor patio.

Borderlands is open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, until midnight on Friday, and until 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Culinary Dropout

2543 E. Grant Road

Photo courtesy of Culinary Dropout

Culinary Dropout has six Arizona locations, with one in Tucson on Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard.

They have sandwiches like turkey and pastrami on a pretzel roll, or a pub burger. Also on offer are full entrees like rainbow trout, meatloaf, and spicy Korean skirt steak.

Like its other locations in Arizona, the Culinary Dropout in Tucson has a large outdoor seating section that is friendly to dogs.

Culinary Dropout is open every day. It opens from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Parish

6453 N. Oracle Road

This gastropub specializes in Southern-style cuisine. From oyster and shrimp po’boys to shrimp and grits, The Parish says it gets its inspiration from Southern comfort, hospitality, and community.

That comfort, hospitality, and community extends to your furry family as well, as leashed dogs are welcome to join you at a table on the outdoor patio.

The Parish is closed on Mondays, but is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Little One

151 N. Stone Avenue

The Little One serves up authentic Mexican breakfast and lunch dishes, including huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, and tacos.

Dogs are welcome on the outdoor patio, where you can enjoy your meal with a view of the streets of downtown Tucson.

The Little One is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is located on Stone Avenue.

Barrio Brewing Company

800 E. 16th Street

Barrio Brewing has been serving Arizona since 1991. It has a large outdoor patio where you can enjoy craft beer and pub fare, including burgers, sandwiches, and salads. In addition to the pub fare, you can find Mexican food like Baja fish tacos or a Sonoran chicken quesadilla.

Dogs are welcome on the patio, and the staff will even bring your furry friend a bowl of water.

The restaurant is located in a warehouse in downtown Tucson that was converted for brewing beer. Barrio is open until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Iron John’s Brewing Company

Two Tucson locations

Photo courtesy of Iron John’s Brewing Company.

“We love dogs!!” Iron John’s Brewing Company advertises up front that they’re welcoming of your canine companion at their brewery.

They carry dog treats and large water bowls at both of their locations for your pet.

Iron John’s specialty is small-batch local craft beer. They also have snacks like popcorn, pretzels, and peanuts. Outside food is also welcome there.

The brewery is open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 7 p.m. on Sunday.