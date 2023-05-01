Donuts are a universally beloved food and not to mention Homer Simpson’s favorite dessert.

Frying dough, glazing it (sometimes) and then topping it with all sorts of savory and sweet treats is a winning combination. And Valley residents have plenty of places where they can get their donut fix.

Whether you’re searching for a classic glazed variety or are searching for a decadent, over-the-top, cheesecake donut, these eight shops and chains more than deliver. Enjoy your donuts!

The Sicilian Baker

Three locations in metro Phoenix

Instagram

(Photo courtesy of The Sicilian Baker)

If you’re looking for an Italian spin on a classic donut, consider ordering the zeppole from The Sicilian Baker. This is slated to be offered sometime this spring. This spot’s version is light and airy. The fried batter of the zeppole is filled with sweet ricotta vanilla cream and then dusted with confectioner’s sugar. The Sicilian Baker is also well-known for its build-your-own cannolis, cheesecake, tiramisu, and traditional Italian cookies if you’re searching for even more sweet stuff.

BoSa Donuts

Multiple locations throughout metro Phoenix

Instagram

With more than 20 locations throughout metro Phoenix, BoSa Donuts is perhaps the Valley’s most ubiquitous locally owned donut chain. All of family-owned BoSa’s locations are also open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you can soothe your donut craving whenever you want. Customers can enjoy a variety of donut flavors that range from rainbow sprinkles to maple bar. BoSa also sells donut holes along with sandwiches, smoothies, muffins, coffee, croissants, and bagels.

Rainbow Donuts

Multiple locations throughout metro Phoenix

Not to be confused with the Original Rainbow Donuts Café in Scottsdale, Rainbow Donut is another Valley chain slinging donuts. On any given day, you may find donut varieties like apple fritter, twist, donut holes, maple bacon, toasted coconut, cinnamon sugar, and Bavarian cream-filled. The menu is completed by hot cocoa, tea, coffee, sandwiches, smoothies, muffins, bagels, and croissants. There’s a reason why this chain is so beloved.

Drizzle Donut Co.

20311 S. Ellsworth Road, Ste. 114 in Queen Creek

Instagram

If you’re tired of glazed and want to try something new, consider Queen Creek’s Drizzle Donut Co. This shop is well known for its creative donut flavors like salted caramel cheesecake and Twix It Up. The variety of flavors here is delightful. You also can expect to find mint chocolate chip, peanut butter and jelly-filled, coconut cream, Rocky Road, maple bacon, and apple cobbler. One of our personal favorites? Oreo Monster. Drizzle also stocks expected variations like glazed, chocolate iced, and chocolate sprinkle.

Bashas’

Multiple locations throughout metro Phoenix

Instagram

(Photo courtesy of Bashas’)

Valley grocer Bashas’ glass bakery case is always filled with made-from-scratch donuts that are made daily. Some flavors you might see in the case include vanilla cake, chocolate cake, and buttercream-filled.

Fun fact: From now through May 13, Bashas’ is running its annual Flavor Craze Contest. Adults and children are encouraged to come up with their own creative donut flavors. Two winners will see their donuts brought to life and win other prizes. Learn more about the contest here.

Donut Parlor

1245 W. Elliot Road, #103, in Tempe

Instagram

Tempe’s Donut Parlor has divided their donut offerings into three groups: gourmet, fancy-filled, and classic. Find dynamic flavors like cookie crisp and Ferrero Rocher Nutella, as well as classics like Boston cream and maple-glazed. Donuts are made fresh daily. One of the shop’s signature items are its bright pink to-go boxes. Pair your donuts with hot coffee, iced coffee, iced tea, smoothies, or boba. Guests also can order a donut activity kit, a Texas-sized donut cake, donut letters, and donut holes. Since its founding back in 2015, Tempe’s Donut Parlor has been dedicated not only to creating tasty donuts but also giving back to local charities.

Glaze Donuts AZ

4815 E. Carefree Highway, 112, in Cave Creek

Cave Creek’s Glaze Donuts has been baking those morsels since the 1970s. Guests can order regular donuts, filled donuts, and fancy donuts. Find flavors like original glaze, chocolate iced glaze, apple fritter, cinnamon roll, vanilla iced, and strawberry iced sprinkles. The menu also features a variety of croissants, coffee, iced tea, soda, milk, and juice.

Chip Up Donuts

Two Scottsdale locations

Instagram

(Photo courtesy of Chin Up Donuts)

Woman-owned Chip Up Donuts makes brioche donuts from scratch that are often colorful and come in a wide variety of dynamic flavors. Chip Up has two locations—one in North Scottsdale and another in Old Town that opened last month. Flavors rotate regularly, but some of the mainstays include brown butter and sea salt, lemon poppy, lavender fields—a lavender-glazed yeast donut topped with dried lavender flowers.

As of press time, some of the “in the rotation” offerings include double chocolate and whoa wasabi, a donut with a sweet and spicy wasabi glaze finished with a ginger-infused caramel drizzle. Looking to really indulge? On Saturdays at the North Scottsdale location only, Chin Up sells a cheesecake-stuffed donut. Vegan and gluten-free—provided the team has 48-hours notice—can also be available.

Fun fact: Chin Up Donut’s sister company is Pony Up Coffee Co. The coffee beans are roasted in-house and sourced from fair-trade producers.