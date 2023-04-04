One of spring’s biggest holidays is almost here: Easter is on April 9. This holiday typically conjures up images of eggs, bunnies, and lambs, as well as brunch and mimosas. And many Valley restaurants are serving up special menus in honor of the occasion. If you don’t have dining plans, here are eight deals at local restaurants all throughout the Valley. Cheers to Easter!

Maple & Ash

7135 E. Camelback Road at the Scottsdale Waterfront

Swank Scottsdale steakhouse Maple & Ash will host brunch and dinner specials for Easter. For brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., diners can order hearth-roasted lamb plated with charred greens, dill yogurt ,and crispy sunchokes. The Easter bunny will also make an appearance. Dinner will be offered from 5 to 10 p.m., and one of the specials includes a wood-fired pork tomahawk accompanied by sugar snap peas, Meyer lemon, and mint.

Chompie’s

Four Valley-wide locations

If you’d prefer to celebrate Easter at home, the Valley’s New York deli Chompie’s is serving brunch to go. The Valley chain is offering an Easter Brunch that serves four for $79.99 and The Feast that serves eight for $144.99. The packages include hearty Easter fare like scrambled eggs, bacon slices, ham steak slices, home fries, bagels, cream cheese, fruit salad, and muffin loaf. Additions like the Nova Lox Package including tomato and red onion are available for an extra charge.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Four Valley-wide locations

On April 9, Thirsty Lion Gastropub is serving a special Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Diners can feast on specials like spicy fried chicken and waffles, corned beef hash, adobo pork Benedict, and avocado toast. Consider ordering cocktails including a bacon bloody mary, raspberry mimosa, and the salted caramel Moroccan coffee. The restaurant also will be serving a children’s menu with items like a Belgian waffle and French toast.

Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits

11 E. 7th Street at The Westin Tempe

Located in the lobby level of The Westin Tempe, Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits will offer its classic brunch menu along with some new items for Easter weekend. Brunch will be served April 7-9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Look forward to the restaurant’s signature brunch dishes like the strawberry and banana French toast and hanger steak platano and eggs. Guests also can build their own brunch towers that include four different brunch dishes like avocado toast, lemon ricotta griddle cakes, and biscuits and gravy. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9, the Easter bunny will be in attendance for photo opps. During this time, guests also can enjoy live music.

Hearth ‘61

5445 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley

Luxe Paradise Valley resort Mountain Shadows’ signature restaurant Hearth ’61 is serving a special Easter brunch. From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., guests can enjoy family-style antipasti, a choice of entrees including crab Benedict, pan-seared sea bass, and basil mascarpone tortellini, and a family-style dessert medley. Brunch costs $95 per person or $35 for children 12 and younger and is free for children six and younger. The restaurant also will be serving its seasonal dinner menu from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Cala

7501 E. Camelback Road in the Senna House Scottsdale

Lively Mediterranean restaurant Cala will be hosting a special Easter brunch that includes bottomless mimosas. The specials include Dungeness Crab Benedict: an organic poached egg, baby spinach, crispy leeks, chive hollandaise, and caviar that sits on top of a sourdough English muffin. Another highlight is the braised short rib hash that comes with an organic fried egg, pickled red onions, breakfast potatoes, and charred scallion chimichurri.

Roaring Fork

4800 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale

Scottsdale’s Roaring Fork—known for its American Western cooking—is famed for its wood-fired grill favorites and will be offering some specials on Easter. From 11 a.m. until close, Roaring Fork will serve up specialties like green chili pork, mussels and chorizo, grilled fish tacos, and steak tenderloin salad.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Three Valley-wide locations

Black Angus Steakhouse will be offering both an at-home option along with a dine-in option. If you’re looking to cook Easter dinner at home, you can order some prime cuts of meat like New York strip and ribeye from the steakhouse’s online store. All of the 60-year-old’s steakhouses meat is certified Angus beef, hand-cut, and aged 21 days.

If you’re looking to dine in, the restaurant will be dishing out specials. These include three marinated lamb chops seasoned with garlic and rosemary and served with creamy Dijon sauce and two choices of sides for $28.99. From April 4 to 10, families can order the Prime Meal for 4. This special Easter meal for four includes 12-ounce USDA Choice Prime Rib cuts, creamy horseradish, atomic horseradish, au jus, and molasses bread.

