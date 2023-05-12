Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Arizona, according to Tripadvisor

The first public museum was founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford. The Ashmolean Museum was founded when Elias Ashmole donated his private collection to the university in 1677. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals. By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from around the world.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Arizona on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see what museums are in your own home state.

#30. Desert Caballeros Western Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (419 reviews)

– Address: 21 N Frontier St, Wickenburg, AZ 85390

#29. Mesa Arts Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (536 reviews)

– Address: 1 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201-7403

#28. Museum of Northern Arizona

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (600 reviews)

– Address: 3101 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001-8348

#27. Jerome State Historic Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (596 reviews)

– Address: 100 Douglas Road, Jerome, AZ 86331

#26. Arizona Science Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (961 reviews)

– Address: 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2303

#25. Arizona Museum of Natural History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

– Address: 53 N Macdonald, Mesa, AZ 85201-7325

#24. Arizona Copper Art Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (518 reviews)

– Address: 849 Main St, Clarkdale, AZ 86324

#23. Historic Route 66 Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (762 reviews)

– Address: 120 W Andy Devine Ave Powerhouse Visitors Center, Kingman, AZ 86401-5870

#22. Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (564 reviews)

– Address: 2017 N Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215-2401

#21. Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

– Address: 6101 E van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85008-3421

#20. Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,014 reviews)

– Address: 223 East Toughnut Street, Tombstone, AZ 85638

#19. Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)

– Address: 5 Copper Queen Plaza, Bisbee, AZ 85603

#18. Williams Depot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (697 reviews)

– Address: 233 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams, AZ 86046-2563

#17. Biosphere 2

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,272 reviews)

– Address: 32540 S Biosphere Rd Mile marker 96.5, Oracle, AZ 85623-7019

#16. Children’s Museum of Phoenix

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (709 reviews)

– Address: 215 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034-1012

#15. Colossal Cave Mountain Park

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (656 reviews)

– Address: 16721 E Old Spanish Trl, Vail, AZ 85641-6732

#14. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)

– Address: 4455 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712-1329

#13. DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (590 reviews)

– Address: 6300 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718-3607

#12. Sharlot Hall Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)

– Address: 415 W. Gurley St. Two blocks west from Courthouse Plaza and Whiskey Row, Prescott, AZ 86301-3691

#11. Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (649 reviews)

– Address: 3830 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251-5594

#10. Phoenix Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,079 reviews)

– Address: 1625 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1685

#9. Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,451 reviews)

– Address: 220 N Prison Hill Rd Interstate 8 at Giss Parkway, Yuma, AZ 85364-2307

#8. Titan Missile Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,374 reviews)

– Address: 1580 West Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita, AZ 85629

#7. Meteor Crater & Barringer Space Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,911 reviews)

– Address:

#6. Lowell Observatory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,978 reviews)

– Address: 1400 W Mars Hill Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001-4499

#5. O.K. Corral

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,679 reviews)

– Address: 326 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ 85638-0047

#4. Heard Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,958 reviews)

– Address: 2301 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1323

#3. Pima Air and Space Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,873 reviews)

– Address: 6000 E Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85756-9403

#2. Musical Instrument Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,474 reviews)

– Address: 4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050-6920

#1. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8,813 reviews)

– Address: 2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743-9719

