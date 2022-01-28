Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallegos sent out a tweet reminder to low-income residents seeking a discount on their internet services.

$14.2 billion. That’s the amount the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes to help families struggling to pay their internet bills.



24% of Arizonans are eligible for the benefit. See if you qualify for a discount!https://t.co/Wa2GRHfgzY — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) January 27, 2022

Congress recently created the Affordable Connectivity Program, a new long-term $14 billion program that will replace the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

Broadband providers will receive up to $30/month (or up to $75/month if the household is on Tribal Land or in a “high-cost” area) for providing service to low-income households.

This investment in broadband affordability will help ensure people can afford the wifi connections they need for work, school, health care, and other necessities.

Who Is Eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program?

A household is eligible if a member of the home meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines; or

Participates in specific assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;

Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.

Two Steps to Enroll

Go to ACPBenefit.org to submit an application or print out a mail-in application. Contact your preferred participating provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your bill.

Some providers may have an alternative application that they will ask you to complete.

Eligible households must apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a service plan.

Click here to apply.

