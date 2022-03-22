“I feel nothing but gratitude for the amazing people who jumped back in this fight for a more just Maricopa County.”

Democrat Julie Gunnigle, the runner-up in the 2020 election for Maricopa County Attorney, is already on the ballot for 2022’s election just over 24 hours after former Attorney Allister Adel’s resignation.

Gunnigle lost to Adel by just under 40,000 votes in the last election.

Adel’s temporary replacement will be appointed by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Arizona law states that since she resigned before the primary election filing deadline of April 4, a primary and general election will be held this year to fill the seat until the end of the term on Jan. 1, 2025.

Gunnigle secured her spot on the ballot on Tuesday after getting the near 4,300 signatures needed.

“It’s been a profoundly strange 24 hours, and I feel nothing but gratitude for the amazing people who jumped back in this fight for a more just Maricopa County,” Gunnigle said in a post on Twitter.

On the Republican side, Gov. Doug Ducey’s General Counsel Anni Foster made her intent to run for office known on Twitter as well.

“It’s important to have an experienced, qualified individual leading the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office as we move forward. So today I’m announcing my bid for County Attorney,” Foster said.

Foster filed paperwork to get into the race on Monday.