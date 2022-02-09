“[Lopez] is a job creator with a bold vision to make Arizona an inclusive, prosperous state where Latinos and immigrants can thrive with opportunity,” stated the Latino Victory Fund.

On Feb. 2, Marco Lopez, a Democratic candidate running for Arizona governor, received an endorsement from a significant Latino organization. The Latino Victory Fund, a progressive political action committee, praised the former mayor of Nogales for his commitment to helping Arizonans. If elected, Lopez would become the first Latino governor of Arizona in nearly 50 years.

“Marco Lopez represents the future of Arizona and of a new national Latino leadership. He is a young, proven, results-oriented leader, with the ability to unify and reach across all communities throughout the state, the son of Arizona’s Hispanic and Mexican-American community,” Luis A. Miranda Jr., chairperson of the Latino Victory Fund, told The Copper Courier. “His election as the Democratic gubernatorial candidate will be pivotal for the future of Arizona because Latino representation at the top of the ticket will help galvanize local races to flip local legislatures.”

If are going to lift @TheDemocrats keeping Congress and State Legislatures, we. need. aspirational. charismatic leaders at the top of the ticket. @1marcolopez who we, @latinovictoryus just endorse in AZ, will catapult us to victory. https://t.co/MOPrbAMksa — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) February 2, 2022

Last month, the Latino Victory Fund and other organizations issued a letter to US Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona informing her that they would cut funding toward her due to her opposition to changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation. The organization said that Lopez’s candidacy is viewed as an opportunity to mobilize Latinos to vote for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections.

Who is Marco Lopez?

Lopez, an immigrant from Mexico, was raised in Nogales, Arizona, and received a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and political science at the University of Arizona. He got his political career started by working for former US Rep. Ed Pastor of Arizona.

At 22, Lopez was elected mayor of Nogales, becoming one of the youngest people elected mayor of a US city. Under the first Obama administration, Lopez served as chief of staff of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“I am excited to have Latino Victory Fund’s support because they are committed to electing more Latinos to statewide office and providing the resources needed to flip Arizona’s governorship blue,” Lopez, now 42, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, my Republican opponents are wasting no time in using their campaigns to stir up hate against Latinos—people who look like me. The only way we can overcome this hatred and fear-mongering is to unite all communities regardless of background to build a stronger, more inclusive Arizona where everyone is welcome.”

What to know about the election for Arizona governor:

Three Democratic candidates are vying to replace Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, including Lopez, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, and former Arizona Rep. Aaron Lieberman.

The primary election will be on Aug. 2. Voter registration forms for the general election must be received by Oct. 11, and early voting begins on Oct. 12. The general election will be on Nov. 8.

