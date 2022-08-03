The Maricopa County Elections Department has 18 different streams to view the ballot vault (above), early ballot drop box, early voting centers, and tabulation rooms.

Arizona state law dictates that election officials are required to give live video recording for custody of all ballots while those ballots are in a tabulation room in the counting center.

Because of this law, election officials across Arizona have set up livestreams of their tabulation centers. Anyone can watch ballots as they are received, verified, and counted.

Here’s where to find those streams:

Apache County

Watch the livestream here

Cochise County

Watch the livestream here

Coconino County

Watch the livestream here

Gila County

Watch the livestream here

Graham County

Watch the livestream here

Greenlee County

Watch the livestream here

La Paz County

Watch the livestream here

Maricopa County

Watch the livestream here

Mohave County

Watch the livestream here

Navajo County

Watch the livestream here

Pima County

Watch the livestream here

Pinal County

Watch the livestream here

Santa Cruz County

Watch the livestream here

Yavapai County

Watch the livestream here

Yuma County

Watch the livestream here

You can also check the status of your ballot on the various county election sites.

