Arizona state law dictates that election officials are required to give live video recording for custody of all ballots while those ballots are in a tabulation room in the counting center.
Because of this law, election officials across Arizona have set up livestreams of their tabulation centers. Anyone can watch ballots as they are received, verified, and counted.
Here’s where to find those streams:
Apache County
Cochise County
Coconino County
Gila County
Graham County
Greenlee County
La Paz County
Maricopa County
Mohave County
Navajo County
Pima County
Pinal County
Santa Cruz County
Yavapai County
Yuma County
You can also check the status of your ballot on the various county election sites.
