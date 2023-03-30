“I just can’t wait to represent Arizona at the nationals.” 

Karen Opoku-Appoh, a Marana eighth grader, had to win five spelling bees to get to where she is now—she’s representing Arizona in the upcoming 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee. 

The 14-year-old won classroom and school spelling bees at Marana Middle School, which is located northwest of Tucson. Then she won district, county, and state to become Arizona’s champion. 

Since December, Karen has been studying a page of the Merriam-Webster dictionary, which contains over 200 words, each day. 

“I felt very happy, very excited, very proud of myself,” Karen said of winning the state bee. “I didn’t really think I’d get first place. I just wanted to be in the top five at first because I was exhausted by then.” 

RELATED: Nonprofit Builds New Playground for Phoenix School to Combat Inequities

Karen will be going to National Harbor, Maryland, in May, to compete in the National Bee along with the state’s runner-up—Opal Mishra, a sixth grader from Basha Accelerated Middle School in Chandler. The finals will be broadcast on June 1. 

“I just can’t wait to represent Arizona at the nationals,” Karen said. “And I also just want to see what’s there in Washington, DC, and meet all the contestants.” 

Karen will be one of 234 spellers at the competition representing all 50 states, Washington DC, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. There will also be spellers representing the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, and Ghana.

Spellers will have to go through three rounds of competition to get to the finals, where a winner will be crowned.

Getting Here

Karen has grown up living between the US and the West African country of Ghana. 

She said she didn’t really have an interest in competing in spelling competitions until she participated in her school’s and found she was naturally good at it. 

Her family helps quiz her, and she also has support from friends and teachers. 

Her dad will join her at nationals as her chaperone, but she said more of her family plans to join her if they can. 

Besides spelling, she enjoys reading, watching TV, playing outside, and learning about astrology. 

She is interested in pursuing a career as a pathologist, a doctor who studies body fluids, tissues, and organs. 

The Words

Karen said she has a favorite word: kaffeeklatsch, a word of German origin that, according to Merriam-Webster, means “an informal social gathering for coffee and conversation.” 

That word didn’t come up in the bee, though. She won on the word “passage,” but spelled harder words before that last round to win. Here are the other 25 words Karen spelled correctly: 

difficult

unremitting

reprieve

anoint

beneficent

frittata

promontory

tetanus

gullibility

afeer

balbriggan

tomalley

pierrot

lipophilic

scaberlous

yakitori

chasuble

mendicity

lacustrine

addition

canistel

cation

nombril

capriccio

sustentacular

All rounds of competition for the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be broadcast on ION.

The champion will receive $52,500 in cash prizes, the Scripps Cup trophy, a reference library from Merriam-Webster, and $400 of reference works from Encyclopedia Britannica.  

Looking for the latest Arizona news? Sign up for our FREE daily newsletter.

Jessica Swarner

Jessica Swarner is an associate editor for The Copper Courier. She is an ASU alumna and previously worked at KTAR News 92.3 FM in Phoenix.

Twitter
Preston Zeller painting (Photo courtesy of Preston Zeller) Culture How Abstract Art Helped a Mesa Man Process Grief After His Brother’s Death
Gayle Shanks, co-owner of Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe, speaks against special ballot propositions 301, 302 and 303 on March 20, 2023, in Tempe. The propositions will appear on a special election ballot in May in Tempe and, if passed, would make the Arizona Coyotes arena and entertainment district possible. (Photo by Drake Presto/Cronkite News) Affordability Why These Tempe Residents Say the Proposed Entertainment District Is a Bad Deal
Jonathan and Cadie Bryan (Photo by Caitlin Oldham courtesy of Arizona Opera) Culture Meet the Arizona Opera Performers Who Are in Love on Stage and in Real Life