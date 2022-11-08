In an attempt to get ahead of conspiracy theories, Maricopa County Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said that “none of this indicates any fraud or anything of that sort,” and assured the public that ballots cast at affected locations would be properly counted.

Jen Fifield, Votebeat Arizona

Nov 8, 12:09pm EST

The machines that tabulate ballots at Maricopa County vote centers are having widespread issues, with about 20% of locations affected.

The affected vote-counting machines are rejecting about one ballot out of every five ballots inserted, Maricopa County Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said at a news conference on Election Day, about three hours after polls opened.

Officials do not know yet what is causing the problem, but they are offering voters other secure options while they work to determine it. In an attempt to get ahead of conspiracy theories, Gates said that “none of this indicates any fraud or anything of that sort,” and assured the public that ballots cast at affected locations would be properly counted.

“Everyone is still getting to vote,” Gates said. “No one is being disenfranchised. And we have redundancies in place.”

Technicians throughout the county are attempting to address the issue, he said, and machines at some locations have been successfully fixed.

There are two machines at each of the 223 vote centers spread out across the county. If both machines are having problems, voters are offered a few options.

First, if they want to vote immediately, they can place their ballot into a secure box underneath the machine where the ballot will be kept until polls close. At that point, the ballots will be transported by a bipartisan team to the county’s central elections center and they will be counted there. This is the same way all mail-in ballots are counted.

If voters do not want to do that, they can either wait for the machines to start working again or travel to another nearby location to vote. If a voter decides to leave, they must have a poll worker sign them out of the first location before they leave. That will allow them to vote at the second location.

Gates said the longest wait the county was seeing was about 30 to 40 minutes, which he said was not out of the norm. Voters can look up the nearest location to them, and check wait times, at locations.maricopa.vote.

