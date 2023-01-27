Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is already showing major differences between her and her predecessor, Mark Brnovich.

Mayes dismissed a case seeking to block President Joe Biden’s debt relief program. Brnovich’s lawsuit was one of several filed that aimed to block the relief. Two other lawsuits were successful in pausing the debt relief plan and will be heard by the United States Supreme Court.

“Arizona’s new Democratic attorney general Kris Mayes dismissed the lawsuit that had been brought against President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Jan. 20, according to court filings.” https://t.co/cUrGoXEtIY — Attorney General Mayes (@AZAGMayes) January 25, 2023

The Democrat initially said she would review whether or not to continue Brnovich’s challenge to debt relief.

Biden’s relief plan would forgive up to $20,000 of student debt for people who make under $125,000 a year and borrowed federally. Nearly half a million Arizonans have already been approved for student debt forgiveness under Biden’s program.

SCOTUS will hear the other two cases on Feb. 28.

