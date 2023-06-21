Cool Off at These 8 Metro Phoenix Pools That Offer Day Passes

Triple-digit temperatures are headed to metro Phoenix and will be here to stay for a few months.

But don’t despair. One of the perks of being in Phoenix in the summer is that many of the city’s top resorts and hotel pools offer day passes so you can literally cool off at some of the most chic places in the area without having to spend a bundle of money.

Keep in mind that day passes can sell out, so it’s best to secure your spot early. Then grab your sunscreen and swimsuits and enjoy a stellar pool day!

2400 E. Missouri Ave. in Central Phoenix

Cost: Adult day passes cost $60. Child day passes cost $50.

One of the Valley’s most historic resorts—nearly every president has stayed at this grand Central Phoenix hotel—is also home to a few family-friendly pools. Purchase a day pass here and enjoy time in the Paradise pool complex. The complex includes three outdoor pools, three waterslides (two 45-foot drops and one with a 65-foot drop), a splash pad, and a swim-up bar for adults.

You can also enjoy poolside food and drinks from the Paradise Pool Bar. If you purchase a day pass, you’ll also receive Wi-Fi, valet parking, towel service, and lounge chairs available on a first-come, first-served basis. Outside food and beverages are not allowed. Learn more at ResortPass.

8000 S. Arizona Grand Parkway in south Phoenix

Cost: Adult day passes cost $55. Child passes cost $45.

Photo courtesy of Arizona Grand Resort & Spa’s Instagram page

South Phoenix’s contemporary Arizona Grand Resort & Spa is home to a seven-acre Oasis Water Park. The park includes an eight-story Slide Canyon Tower, a 950-foot lazy river, a wave pool, an activity pool, a splash pad, outdoor showers, and a 25-person hot tub dubbed Caliente Springs. Guests can also dig into to-go food and drinks from Oasis Bar & Grill. Pool chairs are on a first-come, first-served basis. Day passes also include Wi-Fi and self-parking. Arizona Grand Resort does not offer refunds due to closures based on inclement weather. Learn more at ResortPass.

5350 E. Marriott Drive in Phoenix

Cost: Adult and child day passes cost $55.

The sprawling JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in north Phoenix is home to an impressive pool complex. Enter through the lobby to enjoy the water park. Once you’re there, you’ll find three outdoor heated pools, a lazy river, a splash pad, and an abundance of lounge chairs. Certain pools are adults-only. When you’re not in the water, enjoy food and drinks from Just a Splash Bar & Grill. Purchase of a day pass includes Wi-Fi and self-parking.

Of note: The pool complex at this resort is currently in the process of becoming the AquaRidge WaterPark! Although most of the pool complex’s attractions are open, the waterslide and hot tub will remain closed until next month.

7333 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale

Cost: Full-day passes cost $70 per person. Half-day passes cost $63.

Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale is part of a large chain of hotels renowned for their indoor water parks, known as kid-friendly havens. At this Scottsdale location, children will delight in plenty of water attractions that will keep them entertained for hours. They can enjoy the Talking Stick Treehouse, a multi-level treehouse where they can tip buckets of water over; a wave pool; a lazy river; a river raft ride; a four-story tandem tube ride; water basketball; a hot tub; and numerous other slides and water slides. The park also features an oversized outdoor pool and slides that run both indoors and outdoors.

Guests have the option of purchasing a full- or half-day pass. The half-day pass is good from 4 p.m. until the park closes. Learn more about all the water features in this link. Read more about the hotel’s day pass program here.

6850 E. Main Street in Old Town Scottsdale

Cost: Adult day passes cost $25.

The iconic mid-century Hotel Valley Ho is the place to be on weekends, seeing as plenty of young people head here to party on a regular basis. For $25, adults can enjoy an outdoor heated pool called the OH Pool that’s surrounded by palm trees, a hot tub, and plush lounge chairs available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can enjoy poolside service from the OH Pool Bar. The hotel also hosts live DJs, events, and other offerings such as cocktail samples on certain days. Read all about the events here.

Of note: Day passes are not available on Saturdays.

5200 E. Camelback Road in central Phoenix

Cost: Adult day passes cost $45.

Secluded but centrally located, The Royal Palms has a large outdoor pool where adults can relax. Amenities at the Mediterranean-inspired resort that was a private residence at one time include a large outdoor pool and a Jacuzzi. Purchase of a day pass includes Wi-Fi and self-parking. Learn more on ResortPass.

Extras: Guests can purchase add-ons like a bottle of bubbles, hummus, or a bucket of beers and a spirits package that includes a choice of one bottle of vodka, whiskey, or tequila.

5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd. in Phoenix

Cost: Day passes for adults and kids cost $55.

Photo courtesy of Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass’ Instagram page

Located in south Phoenix, the expansive outdoor heated pool at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass features views of the surrounding mountains. Chill out underneath the bright blue umbrellas and lounge chairs that are first come, first served. Kids can enjoy a shallow kiddie pool and a 111-foot waterslide that’s modeled after the Casa Grande Ruins, keeping with the hotel’s overall dedication to Native American culture. Guests can enjoy poolside drinks and food from the hotel’s Hanyo Pool Bar.

Want more to do? You also can spend time on the Gila River that flows throughout the property. Rent paddle boards, kayaks, and river boats from the hotel to traverse the river.

400 W. Camelback Road in Uptown Phoenix

Cost: A day pass for adults cost $20.

Uptown Phoenix’s mid-century modern Rise Uptown Hotel is offering day passes starting at $20 for adults. That price gets you a reserved lounge chair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You also can enjoy the hotel’s heated outdoor pool, a hot tub, Wi-Fi, and self-parking. One highlight? The hotel’s Lylo Swim Club, well known for its fun mixed drinks (rum-soaked Dole Whipped, anyone?) and creative bar food menu featuring items like carne asada fries. Guests also can book night swim passes from 5-10 p.m.

When to visit: Live DJs spin tunes on Saturdays and Sundays from noon-5 p.m., now through Sept. 25.

