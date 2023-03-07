Here are nine metro Phoenix restaurants that are serving up specials in honor of spring training.

Spring is here! Spring in the Valley means that warmer temperatures, wildflowers, and Major League Baseball’s spring training are back.

Pro teams from the Cactus League come to the Valley to play affordable games that give fans a chance to see their top teams play in more intimate stadiums.

Spring training also means that Valley residents and visitors can enjoy deals at various restaurants around town. Here are nine local restaurants that are serving up specials in honor of this time of year. Play ball!

U.S. Egg

Six Valley-wide locations

Family-owned brunch spot U.S. Egg will host three specials in honor of spring training. The restaurant will pour Bloody Mary and mimosa flights at a special price. For $18.95, customers can enjoy three mimosas with a wide variety of flavors like Tropical—a blend of pineapple juice and Champagne—and Pink Cadillac that’s made with pink lemonade and Champagne. The Bloody Mary flight includes 10-ounce servings of four for $24.95. Diners can choose from five different Bloody Mary variations including Bacon & Egg topped with a full hard-boiled egg, and the Eye-Opener with jalapeños and Cholula sauce. These drink specials run throughout the month of March.

The brunch restaurant will also be serving a Home Run Cheeseburger special for $14.95, which includes a traditional U.S. Egg cheeseburger, French fries, and one beer or non-alcoholic beverage. This cheeseburger special will be offered until March 31.

Taqueria Factory

55 E. Ray Road in Chandler

(Photo courtesy of Taqueria Factory)

Chandler’s Taqueria Factory—nearby both the Chicago Cubs and Oakland A’s stadiums—is offering a spring training special until March 28. During this time, guests can get two free street tacos with purchase of a beer or margarita. Street tacos here are made from scratch and can come with carne asada, chicken, or al pastor. Guests can enjoy five margaritas made with fresh fruit syrups including mango, fresh lime, strawberry, tamarind, and pineapple for $7.99 each.

Koibito Poke

Four Valley-wide locations

(Photo courtesy of Koibito Poke)

Poke—or raw fish and vegetables served over rice or fresh greens—has become a huge food trend in the Valley, and Koibito Poke is honoring a special spring training deal. Bring in your same-day spring training ticket and receive $5 off your order. One popular menu item includes the Chicken & Shrimp Bowl—a colorful creation that’s a mix of shrimp and chicken mixed in Sriracha aioli and champagne butter that’s topped with cucumber, edamame, red onion, shaved Brussel sprouts, cilantro, and crispy onion on rice or mixed greens. This offer is valid until March 28.

The Spot

4801 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix

Arcadia’s sports bar The Spot will take 20% off your bill if you show proof of attendance at a spring training game. The Spot features a light-filled dining room with a contemporary white bar coupled with a lively outdoor patio. The menu features coastal-inspired food. Find appetizers like Baja chicken wings and jerk chicken fondue alongside entrees like a lobster roll, island shrimp tacos, and Asian salmon tacos.

Myke’s Pizza

31 S. Robson #103 in downtown Mesa

(Photo courtesy of Myke’s Pizza)

Housed inside of Cider Corps’s taproom in downtown Mesa, Myke’s Pizza will take $2.50 off its margherita pizza from now until March 31. Simply show or mention your spring training tickets to nab this deal. This pie features Myke’s light and flavorful crust and topped with crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, aged Gouda, basil, and olive oil. Myke’s Pizza is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner. On Sundays, Myke’s is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When to visit: On Tuesdays, Cider Corps has an all-day happy hour with $4 cider pours.

Papago Brewing Co.

1033 N. Dobson Road, Ste. 104, in Mesa

Arizona craft beer powerhouse Papago Brewing Co. is offering a Hot Dog & Hamm’s special on Mesa’s Sloan Park game days. It includes a classic Chicago dog along with a choice of Hamm’s or Old Style beer for $12. Guests also can catch a free shuttle that transports them from the taproom to Sloan Park, where the Chicago Cubs play ball. Papago’s Mesa location features a 104-seat taproom that pours more than 60 different craft beers. The most notable beer on tap? Papago Orange Blossom.

Lakeside Bar & Grill

9980 W. Happy Valley Parkway in Peoria

What do plenty of people chow down on when they’re in a ball park? Hot dogs. Peoria’s Lakeside Bar & Grill is capitalizing on that by serving up two special foot-long hot dogs all throughout March. Order a classic Chicago dog or the 12-inch AZ Sonoran Dog topped with bacon, refried beans, grilled onions, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli. This spring training deal costs $14.99, and customers can add a beer for $3.

Cala

7501 E. Camelback Road in Senna House Scottsdale hotel

(Photo courtesy of Cala)

Burgers are classic ballpark food. Food Network chef Beau MacMillian’s-led Cala has an MLB Burger & Beer special. Enjoy a beer and burger for $20 every day during lunch and happy hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. One highlight? The burger bun is stamped with a San Francisco Giants logo. The stadium is just a few blocks away.

Agave Del Scottsdale

8390 E. Via da Ventura, Ste. 108, in Scottsdale

Gourmet Mexican restaurant Agave Del Scottsdale will give you 10% off your bill if you show a spring training ticket. Find handcrafted, made-from scratch fare like al pastor tacos, a tuna burrito, and guacamole as an appetizer. The menu is rounded out by a variety of signature cocktails and margaritas.