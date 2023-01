Arizona women have played a pivotal role in breaking glass ceilings and championing the rights of marginalized communities. History books sometimes overlook them, but we want to spotlight them with our latest quiz. Let’s see how many you know!

Dolores Huerta co-founded what labor union in Arizona? National Farm Workers Association

Knights of Labor

Service Employees International Union

United Food and Commercial Workers Who was Arizona's first woman state senator? Frances Munds

Kyrsten Sinema

Sylvia Allen

Katie Hobbs Annie Dodge Wauneka was the first Native American to receive what award? Presidential Medal of Freedom

Pulitzer Prize

Nobel Peace Prize

Grammy Which Supreme Court justice rose to prominence as a politician in Arizona? Sandra Day O'Connor

Sonia Sotomayor

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Elena Kagan Phoenix native Joan Ganz Cooney helped create which beloved children's television show? Sesame Street

Barney

Dora the Explorer

Arthur