Girl Scout cookie season is upon us! Let’s see if you know your Do-Si-Dos from your Tagalongs with this new quiz.

What is the most popular Girl Scout cookie? Samoas

Thin Mints

Do-si-dos

Tagalongs Which Girl Scout cookie sandwiches peanut butter between two oatmeal cookies? Do-si-dos

Samoas

Thin Mints

Tagalongs During WWII, what did Girl Scouts sell instead of cookies? Calendars

Fruits & Vegetables

Flowers What Girl Scout cookie combines chocolate and coconut? Thin Mints

Do-si-dos

Samoas

Tagalongs How many boxes of Girl Scout cookies are sold each year? 200 million

2 million

20 million What happens to a local council's unsold cookies at the end of the season? They're donated to local charities

They're frozen until next year

They're divided among the Girl Scouts