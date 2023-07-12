When dressing for a rave, one can never go wrong with above and beyond.

Raves can be a daunting experience with their flashing lights, pulsating music, and wild partygoers. It’s a thrilling experience that takes EDM concerts and techno dance parties to a whole new level. Understandably, it can be overwhelming for some people who have never been to a rave.

According to iHeartRaves, a popular online RaveWear shop, rave culture stemmed from the 70s’ disco scene and quickly expanded into the mass dance parties seen today. People come together to celebrate music, love, and self-expression at raves in Arizona, across the country, and all over the world.

Rave culture has only gotten more prominent since the surge in popularity of electronic music and mainstream music festivals like Tomorrowland, Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music, Bonnaroo, Coachella, and many more.

Going to a rave can feel like a lot, but don’t worry: The rave scene in Phoenix is easily navigated once eyes adjust to the light and ears get used to the noise.

Here are some of The Copper Courier’s tips and tricks to optimize your raving experience.

Outfits

Self-expression is a fundamental part of raving, so one might notice when they turn up to raves, everyone is dressed to the nines.

Outfits vary drastically: sheer, feathery, bright, neon, glow in the dark—when dressing for a rave, one can never go wrong with above and beyond.

Rave costumes are meant to feel as trippy as they look. Many party-goers have even put in the extra effort to make their own costumes or order custom fits made by retailers like Rave Circus on Mill Avenue in Tempe, a shop that caters to all types of rave necessities and accessories.

Accessories

What would an overdramatic outfit be without fun, weird accessories to go with it? From wacky earrings, body glitter, giant fairy wings, or giant neon fans, accessories are all part of the fun in a rave crowd.

Many partygoers even go as far as to bring along hula hoops, pyrotechnic throwing balls, or even juggling pins to toss in the crowd.

The possibilities are endless for what could happen at a rave, so be prepared to duck as the night’s festivities heat up—or better yet, grab an accessory and join in on the fun.

Fanny Packs

Preparation is key. Necessities every rave-goer should always remember to carry are: your phone, water, wet wipes, wallet, sunscreen, sanitizer, and pepper spray if you want it and the venue allows it.

People carry purses, but many opt for the zipper-secure fanny pack that clips tightly over the shoulder to deter pickpockets.

A fanny pack is almost the trademark rave accessory. Sold in various shapes and shades, from clear to glow-in-the-dark, fanny packs can be used to keep our most valuable belongings close. And most importantly, fanny packs keep items secure so you can let loose and have fun while staying safe.

Drinks

Being in large, crowded spaces while dancing, jumping, and screaming can take a lot out of a person, so it’s important to remember to stay hydrated. And that doesn’t include the alcoholic beverages at the bar—stop every few minutes for a water break.

Even if it’s stopping every song to fish your hydroflask from your backpack or hitting up the bar to grab yourself a soda, keeping your body hydrated means keeping yourself safe during a rave. The last thing you want is to get so caught up in all the fun that you forget to take care of yourself.

Hygiene

Body odor is normal when people are active and sweaty on a clammy, cramped dance floor. But the last thing anyone wants to notice while partying is the overwhelming stench of BO. Make sure to keep a stash of tiny deodorants on you in case the smell of sweaty bodies starts to get a little bit too much to handle and you want to apply a fresh scent.

Only so much can be covered by Axe body spray. If you need to, make sure to pack along some make-up wipes, tissues, body mist, hand sanitizer, and lotion. Personal hygiene also means cleaning any feet blisters from uncomfortable shoes, wiping away sweat-smeared make-up and body glitter, or even just moisturizing dry, cracked skin.

Have Fun!

I know it may seem like a lot to remember, but the most important guideline to keep in mind is to remember to have fun! Raves are meant for people to let go and let music take control.

Large crowds, flashing lights, and raging music can be overwhelming, but it’s good to keep in mind that no one is there to judge anyone—they’re all there to have a good time. So immerse yourself in the music and don’t allow fear to dictate an experience.

And most of all, have fun at any of the upcoming raves here in the Valley! Here are some dates:

July 22, Yultron’s Rave to the Grave at Darkstar in Tempe

Aug. 5, Feels So Close EDM Golden Era party at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Sept. 2, Big Bubble Rave at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe