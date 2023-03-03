There is no mechanism in the United States Constitution to recall members of Congress, but the petition applicant is willing to give it a shot.

A recall petition was filed with the state Thursday that seeks to remove Congressman Paul Gosar from office.

Youngtown resident and veteran Lennie Clark filed the petition with the Secretary of State, stating in the filing that he seeks to remove Gosar, who represents Youngtown in Congress, due to the representative’s association with Holocaust deniers, his favoritism of Russian President Vladimir Putin in regard to the Russo-Ukrainian War, and his involvement in the Jan. 6 United States Capitol attack.

“This recall petition … is not about politics but rather an emergency measure to expel Paul Gosar,” the filing reads. “A man who is violating his oath to our US Constitution and the best interests of his constituents and his country.”

The effort faces an impossibly uphill battle, however, as there is no mechanism in the US Constitution to recall members of Congress. While congressional members can be expelled from Congress, it can only be done by way of vote by their fellow members. There is no other legal avenue for a member to be removed from office.

Should Clark gather the roughly 50,000 signatures he needs for the recall petition, it is expected to be immediately challenged in court.

Gosar’s office did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

This is a developing story.

