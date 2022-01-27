A record 14.5 million people have signed up for healthcare through the insurance marketplace nationwide.

People have signed up for the Affordable Care Act in record numbers! As a result, an estimated 14.5 million Americans now have health insurance through the government’s insurance marketplaces. The previous open enrollment period was almost at 2 million — so, clearly not only is that a huge leap, but it’s evident people want to have health insurance.

“This did not happen by accident,” the Biden administration said in a statement. “The American Rescue Plan did more to lower costs and expand access to health care than any action since the passage of the Affordable Care Act. It made quality coverage more affordable than ever—with families saving an average of $2,400 on their annual premiums, and four out of five consumers finding quality coverage for under $10 a month.”

In Arizona, 199,706 Americans now have health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Previously, before the Dec. 15, 2021 deadline during the open enrollment, only 60,696 Arizonans had signed up, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Another promising figure that indicates the Affordable Care Act is functioning positively is that out of the 14.5 million people that signed up,

11.5 million of them are returning consumers. Almost 3 million Americans will be trying the Affordable Care Act for the first time.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that one in seven uninsured Americans got covered between the end of 2020 and September 2021, with lower-income Americans gaining coverage at the highest rate.