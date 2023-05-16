The Sonoran Dog is a classic Southwestern culinary creation. A story posted on Visit Phoenix’s website dubbed this hot-dog spin a “Southwest icon.”

Although this style of hot dog takes its name from the Mexican state where it originates from, it’s become a popular hot-dog style all over Arizona. For those of you who aren’t familiar with it, a Sonoran dog typically is—according to that same story—a bacon-wrapped hot dog that’s topped with beans, tomato, onion, mushrooms, mayo, and mustard. Toppings may vary. They can be dressed up or down and are typically thought of as street food.

Here are nine places where you can find Sonoran dogs all over Arizona. Enjoy these good dogs!

El Guero Canelo Restaurant

Three locations in metro Tucson

(Photo by Teresa K. Traverse)

Tucson’s El Guero Canelo Restaurant is a near-legendary spot. This storied restaurant even took home a James Beard Award (The Oscars of the food world) for America’s Classics in 2018. El Guero Canelo—it means the “blonde guy” in Spanish and refers to owner Daniel Contreras—started out of a small trailer back in 1993. In that time, the restaurant has grown and now operates three locations. The Sonoran dog on the menu here features a bacon-wrapped frank, grilled and fresh onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, and jalapeno sauce.

BK Tacos

Two locations in metro Tucson

BK Tacos also makes a noteworthy Sonoran dog from its two casual spots in metro Tucson. BK’s version includes whole pinto beans, grilled and fresh onions, fresh diced tomato, mayonnaise, and just a dash of mustard. The entire dog is drizzled with the restaurant’s secret jalapeno sauce and served with a grilled yellow pepper. Buns are baked daily specifically for BK Tacos.

Nogales Hot Dogs

Two locations in Phoenix

Mary Rose Wilcox, D-Ariz., candidate for US Congress from Arizona’s 7th district, enjoys a Sonoran Hot Dog at the Nogales Hot Dogs stand in Phoenix on Aug. 6, 2014. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Nogales Hot Dogs sets up shop in two locations in Phoenix after the sun has set. Nogales 1 and 2 are both staples for those searching for tasty late-night eats. Both spots tend to open around 7:30 p.m. Best of all? Nogales 1 is just off Interstate 17 and Nogales 2 is just off the 51—making it ideal for those wanting to make a pit stop on a drive home. Enjoy your Sonoran dogs on picnic tables and chairs that are set up and taken down every night. Pick your toppings that can include mayo, guacamole, salsa, cheese, or chopped tomatoes. This term may be somewhat overused, but this pop-up shop really is one of Phoenix’s true hidden gems.

Senor Bob’s Burgers and Dogs

2015 W. AZ-89A, Ste. 2, in Sedona

Since 2002, Sedona’s Senor Bob’s has been slinging dogs and burgers that are made fresh. Senor Bob’s spin on the Sonoran dogs is the cleverly named “Senor-an” Dog. This take features an all-beef hot dog dressed up with pico de gallo, jalapeno refried beans, and cilantro aioli topped with crumbled bacon. They’re served between one of the restaurant’s house-made buns. Guests can add a myriad of toppings like tomato, onion, pickle chips, and banana pepper for an extra charge.

Bow Wow Street Dogs & Grill

1000 N. Humphrey’s, #243, in Flagstaff

Flagstaff’s Bow Wow Street Dogs & Grill serves up a gourmet Sonoran dog. This is a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with mustard, beans, mayo, onion, and tomato. The unexpected ingredient? Cotija cheese.

Ruiz Hot Dogs

1140 S. 6th Ave. in Tucson

Ruiz Hot Dogs is another go-to place in Tucson where locals and visitors alike head to chow down on Sonoran dogs. Ruiz operates out of a food truck, and the dogs are known for being delicious. Buns are toasted. Toppings include tomato, beans, mayo, mustard, bacon, and fried onion. Best of all? Dogs are just $3.50.

Rossy’s Hot Dogs & Mexican Food

3121 W. 8th St. in Yuma

Rossy’s Hot Dogs & Mexican Food is an open-air food stand with patio tables that are covered outside. The Sonoran dogs at Rossy’s in Yuma are wrapped in bacon and topped with grilled onions and jalapeno sauce and are served with a side of yellow peppers.

Simon’s Hot Dogs

4280 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Ste. 200, In Scottsdale

Simon’s Hot Dogs in Old Town Scottsdale is well-known for its gourmet Colombian-style hot dogs, but it also sells its own take on the Sonoran dog. Its Sonoran Cousin is topped with refried beans, fresh-cut onions, mustard, the restaurant’s own sauce, real or vegan bacon bites, and your choice of jalapenos or banana peppers. Guests can order a beef hot dog, German bratwurst, or a Colombian chorizo dog. Simon’s also offers Tofurky Italian vegan and California vegan—plant-based that looks like a real sausage—for all the vegetarians out there.

Chino’s Sonoran Hotdogs

Two locations in metro Tucson

Chino’s Sonoran Hot Dogs slings bacon-wrapped hot dogs that are between a slightly sweet bun from two different food stands in metro Tucson. They’re also colorful and drizzled with white, green, and yellow sauces. You also can find Chino’s every Saturday at the Foothills Community Markets.