Don’t forget your sunscreen!

One of the best things about spring in Phoenix is the sheer number of festivals and things to do during this season. It’s hard to be bored this time of year.

If you’re looking for events to put on your calendar, here are 11 festivals, concerts, and parties that you can attend in metro Phoenix. Enjoy the spring season!

Country Thunder Music Festival

April 13-16

20585 E. Water Way in Florence

(Photo courtesy of Country Thunder)

Some of country music’s brightest stars will be performing at Country Thunder Music Festival in Florence—one of the Valley’s biggest annual music festivals. See stars like Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley sing their hits. Attendees also can enjoy food, drinks and other vendors in a happening atmosphere. Single-day admission tickets start at $175.

Earth Day Presented by SRP at the Phoenix Zoo

April 15

Phoenix Zoo

55 N. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix

Phoenix Zoo will be celebrating Earth Day on April 15. Families can look forward to a variety of kid-friendly activities. For example, kids can make caterpillar crafts, repurpose T-shirts into bags, take part in a family nature walk, see a worm release, and watch a sheep-shearing demonstration. They also can wander around the zoo and see various exhibits.

Olive Blossom Festival

April 15-16

Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 S. Meridian Road in Queen Creek

(Photo courtesy of Queen Creek Olive Mill)

The Queen Creek Olive Mill’s annual Olive Blossom Festival is back. See the olive trees in full bloom and celebrate the launch of the Mill’s Master Blender’s special olive oil blend. This bottle is filled with a late-harvest extra-virgin olive oil handcrafted by the olive mill’s sommelier. Attendees also can look forward to vendors and live music. Admission is free. The festival is from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 15 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 16.

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

April 21-23

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale

Since 2011, more than 100,000 shoppers have flocked to the Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market to find an array of colorful vintage treasures. Discover goods from more than 160 vintage curators and artisans. Besides the shopping, attendees also can enjoy live music and local food trucks. Ticket prices start at $8. Parking at WestWorld costs $10 per car. Children 12 and younger are free.

Urban Wine Walk

April 22

Downtown Phoenix

(Photo courtesy of DTPHX)

Downtown Phoenix is home to plenty of happening bars and restaurants, and many of them are within walking distance of one another. Hosted by DTPHX, the Urban Wine Walk seeks to celebrate the area’s walkability. On April 22 from 1 to 5 p.m., 27 bars and restaurants will be pouring three different wine samples priced at $5 each. Some participating spots include Garden Bar PHX, Eden Rooftop Bar, Hidden Track Bottle Shop, and Wren & Wolf. The Wine Walk will kick off at 12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Phoenix office at 1 E. Washington St. with live music by Alexis Janae. One early arrival perk? The first 250 attendees will receive a free Urban Wine Walk tumbler and a printed Urban Wine Walk T-shirt.

Rusty’s Beer Fest

April 22

Mountain Shadows Resort

5445 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley

(Photo courtesy of Mountain Shadows Resort)

Mountain Shadows will be hosting Rusty’s Beer Fest on April 22. Rusty’s is the name of golf grill at the Paradise Valley resort where attendees can gather to enjoy samples of over 30 types of beer. Guests can purchase tickets that start at $49 and get a punch card for 20 samples. Guests also can enjoy a buffet along with some raffle prizes.

Arizona Tiki Oasis

April 27-30

Hotel Valley Ho

6850 E. Main St. in Scottsdale

The Arizona Tiki Oasis is a four-day celebration of all things tiki drinks. Attendees can enjoy live music, tropical cocktails, an art show, an outdoor marketplace, parties, and a variety of seminars spread across the weekend.

Scottsdale Jazz Festival

April 29

Scottsdale Civic Center Park

3939 N. Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale

Head to the Scottsdale Civic Center Park on April 29 from 2 to 10 p.m. for a lively celebration of all things jazz music. Musicians like Mario Abney, British acid jazz band Incognito, and Yuko Mabuchi will perform on the center’s three stages. A dance floor will be set up if you want to groove. General admission tickets cost $50. VIP tickets are available and include food, drinks, and premium seating.

Draft Weekend Country Concert

April 29

State Farm Stadium

9591 W. Sportsman Park North in Glendale

As part of a celebration of the NFL Draft 2023, Seatgeek and Verizon are presenting a one-day Draft Weekend Country Concert. Country stars Russell Dickerson and Lauren Alaina will perform. Attendees also can enjoy local food and activities for all ages. General admission tickets cost $40.

8th Annual AZ Sangria, Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival

April 29

Riverview Park

2100 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa

Find more than 40 tasting stations pouring sangria and craft beer at the 8th Annual AZ Sangria, Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival. In addition to all the drinks, festival-goers can enjoy cuisine from more than 20 food trucks and shop for unique foods from a variety of vendors. Bring your own blankets and chairs to listen to ‘90s hits from cover band Rock Lobster and ‘80s hits from Smashed. The festival is pet-friendly. Ticket prices start at $20.

30th Annual Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival

May 7

First Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Phoenix

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the Mexican army prevailing over the French in 1862. It’s also known for being one big party. Downtown Phoenix is hosting its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration that will feature live music, ballet folklorico, lucha libre wrestling, tasty food, and live music. Los Lonely Boys—singers of the tune “Heaven”—will headline this year’s Cinco de Mayo. General admission tickets cost $10 per person.